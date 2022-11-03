LHC admits petition calling for impeachment of Imran Khan as head of PTI – Pakistan





The Lahore High Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a petition seeking the removal of PTI Chairman Imran Khan as party leader after his disqualification in the Toshakhana case.

Judge Muhammad Sajid Mehmood Sethi will preside over the hearing on Thursday (tomorrow).

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had disqualified Imran in the October 21 dismissal under Article 63(1)(p). Subsequently, on October 24, the ECP denoted him as an NA-95 deputy with immediate effect.

The petition submitted by lawyer Mohammad Afaq listed Imran, the ECP, the Federation and Government of Pakistan and others as respondents.

He argued that under the Representation of the People Act 1976 and the Political Parties Ordinance 2002, it was a legal and constitutional requirement for party officials to be qualified under in Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

The petition stated that after Imran’s disqualification from the NA-95 constituency, it was “fair” for him to be denoted as PTI President and that an order should be issued to that effect.

He added that Imran had no right to continue as party leader as it was a violation of the PPO. The petition also demanded that the president of the ECP order the appointment of a new president of the PTI.

Disqualification of Imrans

In October, the ECP disqualified Imran in the Toshakhana dismissal, finding that the former prime minister had made false statements and misrepresentations regarding the gifts he had received.

The Toshakhana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores valuable gifts given to leaders, parliamentarians, bureaucrats and civil servants by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries.

According to the Toshakhana rules, gifts/gifts and other similar materials received by persons to whom these rules apply must be reported to the Cabinet Division.

A reference alleging that Imran failed to share details of the gifts he withheld from the Toshaskhana and the proceeds of their reported sales was filed by ruling coalition lawmakers in August, and the ECP concluded the last month that the former Prime Minister had indeed made a false statement and misrepresentations regarding the gifts, a decision which drew widespread protests from the PTI.

The watchdog order said Imran was disqualified under Section 63(1)(p) of the Constitution.

