SC gives lifeline to Imran Khan in contempt case – Pakistan





Pakistan’s Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday gave Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan an opportunity to explain his alleged defiance of a court order that defined the boundaries of his party’ March Azadi” on May 25. and stopped short of issuing a show cause notice to him.

The court demanded a detailed response from Imran by November 5, ordering it to bear his signature. The Supreme Court also sought relevant videos in the case from Imrans’ lawyers.

Breach of recognizance: SC seeks response from Imran Khan, his lawyers

We are giving Imran another chance to explain himself, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial said while presiding over a hearing in the contempt case. He added that the court proceeded with caution and patience.

The court’s decision was accompanied by a submission from CJP that the documents available to the court justified sending a notice to the former prime minister.

According to documents available from the court, notice should be given to Imran Khan. We are still giving him a chance to explain himself, he said.

Against government officials: PTI leaders urge SC to initiate contempt proceedings

On October 27, the SC demanded responses from Imran and party lawyers on the agencies’ reports and the federal government’s allegations that PTI violated its pledge made in court on May 25, 2022 not to stage a protest against D-Chowk.

A bench of five judges headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Mazahar Akbar Naqvi heard a contempt motion filed by the federal government against the President of the PTI.

The bench rejected the request of Additional Attorney General (AAG) Amir Rehman, who represented the federation, to issue notice to Imran Khan under Sections 2(a) and 3 of the Contempt of Court Order 2003. court.

However, the chief judge asked him that in case you (the federation) have a problem (between the next hearing), you can contact us.

He then adjourned the case until next week.

The Chief Justice in the order said: We have read the documents (reports) and considered the 2003 order and order 27 of the 1980 Supreme Court rules, but at the present stage it is necessary to verify the factual aspects of the violation of the company.

