What Xi Jinping’s Rhetoric Reveals About China’s Global Goals

On October 22, the last day of the National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CCP) in Beijing, the Chinese state news agency Xinhua published a report revealing how members of the party’s elite organs were selected. Whether factual or not, the report explains how the CCP views party politics today.

Xi Jinping had sent inspection teams to visit every corner of the country in search of suitable candidates for the Central Committee and the Politburo. One of the main criteria was whether they were able to fight and [are] good in battle. Fight against what, exactly? Against anything that endangers national security, the report says, with specific reference to Western sanctions.

It is well known that Xi has assembled a team of acolytes. Of the six other members of the Politburo Standing Committee, the party’s most powerful body, four are his former aides. The other two, Zhao Leji and Li Xi, are also closely related to him.

What got less attention was that Xi wanted a team of fighters. Like Russia, China is largely divided between Westerners educated in Western universities and influenced by Western political and economic ideas and those less international. The former want to restore Chinese power at home and abroad, maintain dominance over Asia, and ultimately overtake the United States as the preeminent world power. But they want to realize that vision by following the West’s own historic path to global primacy. The national group, meanwhile, wants to pursue a typically Chinese path to the top of the international system.

Someone like Li Keqiang, the outgoing Prime Minister, always accepted invitations from the World Economic Forum and touched on all the right themes when addressing Western audiences: market reforms, openness, global cooperation and structural reforms. . There is no one left to take on this role now. Wang Yang, the Wests’ preferred candidate to become prime minister, was sent into early retirement.

On October 27, a few days after the congress, Xi takes his new Standing Committee to visit the city of Yanan, a holy place of the Chinese Revolution, where Mao and his comrades took refuge in caves after the Long March of 1935 (Xi likes to say that it was cast there from the clay of the Loess plateau). It is a Chinese political convention for a newly appointed standing committee to go on an excursion together after the Party Congress, but the destination is not always Yanan. In 2012, when he first came to power, Xi chose the Road to Revival exhibit at the National Museum, a positive account of China’s history on the road to prestige and prosperity.

Tellingly, the Xinhua report pointed to the fight against sanctions as an example of the new political spirit in China. A few days before the opening of Congress, the United States announced a series of measures aimed at reducing advanced semiconductor technology in China. Fighting the West means, for the time being, innovating and taking the technological advantage. Five of the 24 members of the new Politburo have a background in technology.

When I spoke to a semiconductor expert in Beijing about whether Washington could stop China’s technological rejuvenation, he noted that chips are technology, not magic. To achieve its manifest destiny of regional and international supremacy, he said, Beijing need only reinvent existing technologies, which is an order of magnitude easier than Again invention. This is also my view, but there is no doubt that the measures announced by the Joe Bidens administration on October 7 will set China’s mastery of advanced chipmaking back by at least a decade.

The view in Washington and parts of Europe is different. Complacency in Chinese power now appears to have reached the point where government officials and think tanks expect the country’s economy to collapse. Deny it access to the bloodshed of Western innovation, they argue, and China will crumble like the Soviet Union.

As China’s economy falters and slows, an old debate returns: can a centralized economy allow for the experimentation that scientific progress and industrial innovation demand? Some remain convinced that China can only copy or steal products and technologies invented by others.

It sounds dubious, but a key argument in this debate has nothing to do with the realities in China. Let’s look at European history. Were the fundamental scientific discoveries and technologies that transformed England in the age of Newton into a world power derived from the institutions of liberal democracy? Was the period cultural flourishing of the Florentine Renaissance the result of liberal rights and parliamentary democracy under the Medici? Whatever the origin of the creativity in these cases, liberal democracy had nothing to do with it.

Those who expect China to fail forget that the distinction between success and failure can no longer be measured by Western rules and values. Failure and success will be determined by how much both sides are willing to fight and how good they are at fighting. There are no clear rules organizing competition between China and the United States.

Bureaucratic appearances aside, this CCP congress was the largest and most consequential in recent history. China has changed. After the sequel, he will be unrecognizable.

