Trump insists the US is ‘rigged, twisted and evil’





As Donald Trump’s legal troubles mounted, the former president took to his social media platform over the weekend to complain in a rather provocative way.

The witch hunt continues, and after 6 years and millions of pages of documents, they have nothing. If I had what Hunter and Joe had, it would be the electric chair. Our country is rigged, twisted and evil. We need to bring it back, and FAST. Next step, communism!

Even setting aside its idiosyncratic approach to capitalization, a variety of details stood out. For example, the Republican did not specify which of his many issues he considers the witch hunt. Also worth noting is the idea that they will soon be victims of communism, a line he echoed yesterday when posting a follow-up missive that read: We really live in a communist country.

Obviously, it only took us a few days to collectively reach the next stage.

But Trump’s claim that the United States is rigged, twisted and evil is particularly interesting.

My first thought after seeing this was to wonder what the reaction might be if a former Democratic president made such criticisms of his own country. My second thought was to imagine how Republican candidates on the campaign trail might react if asked if they agreed with Trump’s condemnation.

But ultimately, what struck me as unusual was the fact that the missive was almost entirely ignored. A former US president described the United States, his own country, as bad, in writing, on a platform he controls, and it got almost no attention from the political world.

Why is that?

It seemed at least possible that the criticisms were ignored because many news outlets simply don’t care about Trump’s Twitter-like social media venture, but when he recently used the platform to lead the “death wish” rhetoric to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, it generated quite a bit of attention.

The most likely explanation is that we’ve all grown accustomed to the selective patriotism of former presidents: Trump’s love of the country is sporadic at best, so no one is particularly surprised when he lashed out like this. in the country.

In the summer of 2019, for example, before his Twitter account was suspended, the then president condemned those who talk so badly about the United States. In the same tweet, he expressed his disgust for those who say a lot of terrible things…about the United States.

This was, of course, before he decided that the United States is rigged, twisted and evil.

But it’s not like this weekend’s reviews are somehow irrelevant. Going back to our previous coverage, it was two weeks after his inauguration in 2016 when Trump sat down for an interview in which he was reminded that Russian Vladimir Putin is a killer. Trump replied: There are a lot of killers. We have a lot of killers. What, do you think our countries are so innocent?

As we discussed at the time, Americans were generally not used to hearing their president be so critical of the United States. Moreover, the idea that the Chief Executive of the United States saw a moral equivalence between us and a brutal autocrat came as a reminder that Trump did not always hold his country in high esteem.

Indeed, he was not exactly subtle on this point. In December 2015, then-candidate Trump was asked about Putin’s habit of invading countries and killing critics. He leads his country, and at least he is a leader, Trump replied, unlike what we have in this country. Recalling that Putin has been accused of ordering the murder of critics and journalists, Trump added: Well, I think our country kills a lot too.

In a July 2016 interview with The New York Times, the Republican went on to say that the United States lacked the moral authority to lead because it was simply not a good enough country to command respect. abroad. When the world looks at how bad the United States is, and then we talk about civil liberties, I don’t think that’s a very good messenger, he said.

There has never been a president, of either party, who has been so cavalier about America’s lack of credibility. Sentiments such as When the world looks at how bad the United States is…are usually heard by American opponents, not by the American president. The Atlantics Jeffrey Goldberg noted during the 2016 campaign that Barack Obama has never spoken so negatively of America as Donald Trump.

The Republican also explicitly dismissed the idea of ​​American exceptionalism, wondering aloud whether the United States is truly more remarkable than other nations.

To be sure, it’s a free country. If Trump wants to argue that the United States is bad, that’s his right. If he is convinced that the United States is not a force for good in the world, he is welcome to plead his case.

But it’s more than a little shocking to see the Republican, at different times, both laying claim to the high morals of patriotism and denigrating his own country in a way no former president ever has.

It also explains why many see Trump using phrases like “rigged, twisted and evil” and actually saying, “There he goes again.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/rachel-maddow-show/maddowblog/trump-insists-united-states-rigged-crooked-evil-rcna55278 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos