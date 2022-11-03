“Don’t comment on PM Modi like…”: Mamata Banerjee on the Morbi bridge accident

West Bengal Minister Mamata Banerjee said she wanted to visit Morbi but feared the BJP would accuse her of playing politics. (File photo)

By Anupam Mishra: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday that there should be accountability in the tragedy of the Morbi Bridge collapse, but she would not make politics about it. The CM of Bengal also said they would not comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi only because it was his state where the tragedy took place.

“I won’t say anything about the Prime Minister because it was in his condition that the accident happened,” said Banerjee, who was flying to Chennai from Kolkata airport to attend a program hosted by the Governor of the West Bengal, The Ganeshan.

More than 130 people died on Sunday after a suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi district, Gujarat. Mamata Banerjee has said she wants to go to Morbi but is afraid that the BJP will accuse her of playing politics.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Mamata Banerjee said, “Bengal has many bridges. We have had many cases of bridge collapses here, but we seized the opportunity and provided aid spontaneously, unlike the government. Gujarat, which has been unable to help victims as it is busy with elections.”

“A judicial inquiry should be conducted under the supervision of the Supreme Court. I will not say anything about the Prime Minister as it is his state where the accident happened,” the West Bengal Chief Minister said.

“People’s lives are important… My condolences. I don’t know how many bodies have been found. We have to look at this from a humanitarian point of view, but it’s a crime whoever built such bridges,” said Mamata Banerjee.

“I am very sad. I want to go to Morbi but if I go, then they will say that I am playing politics. If I have the opportunity, I will go,” she added.

After the cable bridge collapse in Morbi district of Gujarat, Mamata Banerjee issued instructions to check the status of all bridges in the state by the end of this month and prepare a report. “We have 1,500 bridges. These bridges need to be audited properly. Accountability needs to be done, but I’m not going to do any politics,” she said.

Pulak Rai, minister of state in charge of the public works department, said that after the Morbi bridge collapsed, he held a meeting with senior department officials and engineers, during which it was decided to check all 2,109 bridges in the state starting this month.

“All engineers have been asked to check all bridges by the end of this month and submit a report. If there is a fault in any bridge or if a bridge needs repairs, work must be resumed. Most of these bridges are in the rural and forested areas of the state and are also quite old,” Rai said.

During the meeting, a decision was made to immediately repair the famous Siliguri Coronation Bridge as well as the bridge over the Kangsavati River. Apart from this, the state public works department has also decided to build new bridges.

More than 130 people have been killed and many are believed to be injured after a suspension bridge collapsed into the Machhu River in Gujarat’s Morbi district on Sunday night. While the Gujarat government announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh to the relatives of the deceased, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the family of those killed in the accident.