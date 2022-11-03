



Individual states are increasingly turning away from the rules-based international order, warned Siegfried Russwurm, who heads the powerful Federation of German Industry (BDI). Cooperation, especially with major economies like China, needs to be redefined, the BDI chairman said. Mr. Scholz’s office described the visit as a courtesy call. Steffen Hebestreit, spokesperson for the Chancellor, said that instead of decoupling from China, the Chancellor wanted to diversify and minimize risk. Xi Jinping. The Chinese government used the visit to downplay Europe’s growing criticism of its business practices and human rights record. Bloomberg The Chinese government used the visit to downplay Europe’s growing criticism of its business practices and human rights record. A Foreign Ministry spokesman said the visit would inject new impetus into deepening relations with Germany, while state-controlled Chinese media and local academics warned Berlin against the siding with the United States in its reaction against Beijing. The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has already taken its toll in Germany. If Germany cannot distance itself from the mob in Europe and return to a sober, pragmatic and calm stance, Germany’s future will end with Von der Leyenization and become a vassal of the United States, Xue said. Xiaoyong, a professor at Fudan University, in a comment posted on his social media account. He was referring to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who criticized the more assertive path China has taken under Mr Xi. A decade ago, China’s booming economy played a crucial role in helping Germany recover from a sharp economic downturn caused by the euro debt crisis. Total trade between the two nations reached more than $245 billion ($378 billion) last year. The two countries are heavily dependent on each other, especially in car manufacturing. Like Australia, attitudes in Germany towards China have changed under Mr. Xi’s more assertive approach to trade and territorial ambitions, while Beijing’s acquisition of critical infrastructure has been a focus. political flash as was the Port of Darwin agreement in Australia. Last week, Mr. Scholz’s cabinet authorized Chinese shipping giant Coscos to invest 24.9% in the port of Hamburg, which plays a crucial role in Beijing’s trade with Europe. This is despite widespread opposition to the deal from its coalition partners, six ministries and allies of Germany and the European Commission. Cosco initially made an offer for a 35% stake. Germany has also increased its defense spending, strengthening its presence in the Indo-Pacific. Germany has participated in joint military exercises in Australia this year. Experts said this indicated the lack of a clear strategy on how to deal with China. Germany continues to lack a coherent China strategy and has yet to define how it plans to reconcile its Indo-Pacific ambitions with its longstanding reluctance to irritate the Chinese government, said Helena Legarda, an analyst at the Mercator Institute for China, based in Berlin. Studies. As Berlin seeks to end Chinese investment and export guarantees, and rethink how government-backed loans for business projects are granted, German companies remain focused on the world’s second-largest economy. This year, luxury carmaker BMW opened a multibillion-dollar factory expansion at its plant in Shenyang, northeast China, while rival Audi is building its first electric car plant in the country. China is the largest consumer market for the German automotive industry, in turn a central part of the world’s fourth-largest economy. Meanwhile, German chemicals giant BASF has launched the first stage of a new $10 billion ($15 billion) investment in China as German industry seeks cheaper energy supplies.

