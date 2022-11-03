Jokowi calls on G20 leaders to show restraint

JAKARTA (The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network): President Joko ‘Jokowi’ Widodo has called on leaders of the Group of 20 major economies to resolve their differences at the Bali summit later this month, hoping to ease tensions arising from the Russian – Ukrainian War.

All parties must exercise restraint. Avoid confrontation and stick to all agreements that have been made, Jokowi said in an interview with the Jakarta Post on Wednesday (November 2).

The war in Ukraine has overshadowed G20 meetings hosted by Indonesia, which has struggled to unify its members while resisting pressure from Western states that pushed for Russia’s exclusion from the G20 Leaders’ Summit in bali.

The latest crisis came as Russia suspended its participation in the UN grain shipments deal on Saturday after what it said was a major Ukrainian drone attack on its Black Sea Fleet in Crimea.

Following Russia’s decision, wheat prices in international commodity markets surged, with Russia and Ukraine being among the world’s largest wheat exporters. Russia’s withdrawal from the deal was condemned by the United States, which said Moscow was “arming the food”.

However, grain export shipments from Ukraine resumed on Wednesday after Russia received what the country’s defense ministry described as sufficient guarantees from Kyiv on the demilitarization of the maritime corridor.

Jokowi pointed out that the critical deal, which was brokered by the UN and Turkey in July, directly lowered food prices at that time. He also said that initially the plan was for G20 leaders to extend the deal on the grains deal at the Bali meeting.

If this is not resolved, we fear that the [food] the crisis will get worse […] This requires the good faith of all world leaders. Wisdom, he said.

Jokowi said he would be on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the matter and to convince the Russian leader to come to Bali.

Putin said last week that he had yet to decide whether or not to attend the G20 summit as he continued to deny accusations that Russia used nuclear weapons in the war.

He said that if he did not go to the summit, he would send a high-level Russian delegation in his place.

Putin and other Russian officials have repeatedly said in recent weeks that Russia may use nuclear weapons to protect its territorial integrity, remarks interpreted in the West as implicit threats to use them to defend parts of Ukraine that Russia claims to have annexed them.

In response, US President Joe Biden said he had no intention of sitting down with Putin when he attended the G20 summit.

Jokowi said 17 of the G20 leaders had confirmed their attendance and he would continue to encourage them all to come, saying developing countries were really waiting for the leaders to come up with solutions to the food and energy crises.

Attention has also focused on whether Biden will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali. The talks, if they materialize, would be their first face-to-face meeting since Biden took office in January last year.

We hope there will be a meeting between President Xi Jin Ping and President Joe Biden to reduce tensions. We haven’t solved a single problem yet, we don’t need any more problems, Jokowi said.

The war in Ukraine severely impacted global food and energy supplies, which had only just recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic. The grain deal, overseen by the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul, allowed more than 9.7 million tonnes of grain and other foodstuffs to leave Ukrainian ports.

It brought much-needed relief to a global food crisis sparked by Russia’s campaign in Ukraine, a major grain exporter.

Under the terms of the agreement, vessels traveling to and from Ukraine are inspected by a joint team of Russian, Turkish, Ukrainian and UN officials.

Indonesia, the world’s second largest wheat importer, imports grain from Ukraine, while also relying on Australia and North America.

In recent deals, the country’s millers bought four shipments of around 200,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat for shipment in November under deals signed in recent weeks, traders said, as reported Reuters.

Some Vietnamese feed mills that buy Ukrainian wheat may also suffer. Last week, a government agency in Pakistan bought around 385,000 tonnes of wheat in a tender likely to come from Russia and Ukraine.