Trump lawyers saw Judge Thomas as ‘only chance’ to stop certification of 2020 election





The messages were part of a batch of eight emails obtained by POLITICO that Eastman had sought to withhold from the Jan. 6 select committee, but which a judge ordered released anyway, describing them as evidence of probable crimes committed by Eastman and Trump. They were passed on to the select committee by Eastmans lawyers last week, but remained largely secret until early Wednesday morning.

House General Counsel Douglas Letter acknowledged Wednesday afternoon that his office did indeed publish the messages by including a link to them in copies of messages publicly filed with the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

We were unaware that the links in Dr. Eastman’s email remained active and had no intention of providing this type of public access to the documents at this time. Providing public access to this material at this point was purely unintentional on our part, Letter told the appeals court in a brief letter. The emails, as produced to the committee, included formatting errors that removed is and ls. POLITICO has included the missing letters for clarity.

Thomas is the judge assigned to handle emergency cases arising out of Georgia and would have been the one to receive any urgent appeals from Trump’s trial in the Supreme Court, a fact that appeared to be part of the calculation of Trump’s legal teams.

Rulings by so-called circuit judges are usually stopgap measures aimed at preserving the status quo until the full Supreme Court intervenes, but Trump lawyers hoped a favorable order from Thomas would embolden legislatures controlled by the GOP, Congress, or Vice President Mike. Pence to block final certification of Joe Bidens victory.

In another December 31 email, Chesebro explicitly laid out this strategy:

“[I]If we can just get this case pending before the Supreme Court by January 5, ideally with something positive written by a judge or a judge, I hope Thomas, I think that’s our best chance of delay a state’s count in Congress, Chesebro said.

Emails from Chesebros continued to offer detailed strategy proposals on how to delegitimize Bidens’ Jan. 6 victory and beyond.

In one scenario, Chesebro offered to encourage Senate Republicans to filibuster long enough to delay the joint session of Congress on Jan. 6, ignoring debate time limits. He also described how Trump allies could use the courts’ inaction to exert political pressure against Bidens’ nomination.

It’s hard to be hugely optimistic about what will happen on January 6, but a lot can happen in the 13 days remaining until then, and I think it’s ideal to have so many states still under scrutiny (both judicially and in state legislatures) as possible. Chesebro wrote to Trump campaign attorney Justin Clark on December 24, 2020. It is unclear how or if Clark responded to Chesebros’ message.

The New York-based attorney was vetted by the Jan. 6 select committee, as well as Fulton County, Georgia, prosecutors investigating Trump’s efforts to overturn the election there.

The Trumps teams effort found virtually no traction at the high court. The only outward signs of dissent among the justices were mild, such as a Dec. 11 order in which the court rejected a Texas offer to challenge vote counts in four other states. Thomas and Judge Samuel Alito released a brief statement saying they would have accepted jurisdiction over the case, but joined other judges in denying Texas any relief.

Eastman, an architect of Trump’s latest attempt to overturn the 2020 election, once served as Thomas’ clerk and corresponded with his wife, Virginia, in the weeks leading up to Jan. 6.

Eastman played a pivotal role in pressuring Pence to single-handedly overturn the 2020 election when he chaired the Jan. 6 session of Congress, a legally required procedure for counting electoral votes and certifying election results. elections.

In his conversations with Pences staff on Jan. 4 and 5, Eastman suggested he thought Thomas would likely support their efforts. Eastman’s emails, which he fought to keep off the select committee, provided some of the most powerful evidence against Trump’s team, including a March 28 ruling from a federal judge saying he was likely that Trump and Eastman had criminally conspired to overturn the election.

Federal prosecutors also examined Eastman, who pleaded the Fifth in his testimony before the January 6 panel. FBI agents seized Eastman’s cellphone in June as part of a wide-ranging investigation related to efforts by Trump allies to undermine the election results.

Ginni Thomas became the target of congressional investigators after a text message emerged showing her urging Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, to continue his efforts to keep Trump in office despite losing the 2020 election. interviewed the January 6 panel earlier in the fall.

The emails also shed new light on an effort to get Trump to sign documents related to a Dec. 31, 2020, federal lawsuit challenging Georgia’s election results, including acute concerns Trump’s attorneys have expressed to the during this chaotic time that Trump could take legal action. at risk if it attests to the electoral fraud data it contains.

I have no doubt that some aggressive DA or US attorney somewhere will sue both the president and his attorneys once all the dust settles on this, Eastman wrote in an email to two other private attorneys working on Trump’s Election Challenges, Alex Kaufman and Kurt Hilbert.

After some back and forth, including with Trump’s White House attorney Eric Herschmann, the attorneys agreed to redact some of the specific numbers before Trump swore on the accuracy of the lawsuit.

But they also debated whether the federal complaint should incorporate by reference voter fraud data included in an earlier state-level lawsuit. Eastman warned that since the state’s complaint was filed, the evidence had refuted some of the voter fraud data it contained and that Trump’s pointing to the earlier data would be wrong.

I know it’s late in the day, but do we need to incorporate this complaint by reference? Eastman wondered.

It’s unclear how the other attorney responded to Eastman. But in a separate email chain with additional attorneys, an intensive effort was underway to get the court documents to Trump so they could be signed and notarized in time to file the lawsuit that evening.

Trump, they were informed, was on a plane to DC and they needed him to sign and notarize the document. Trump’s attorney, Cleta Mitchell, said Trump’s personal assistant informed her that they did not have access to a notary until Monday.

And now? she wondered. Can we find a way to file this without verification?

Is there anyone they can call to come to the White House is a notary? Chris Gardner, a Virginia attorney and former GOP House aide assisting the president’s legal team, asked in an email sent just before 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. I don’t know how one ranks without that. Presidential trip to a UPS store?

Mitchell later said she was exploring the possibility of having a notary public certify Trump’s signature via a Zoom call.

Court records show that Trump’s signature was ultimately witnessed by William McCathran, an assistant clerk working for the White House.

Trump’s signature was key to U.S. District Court Judge David Carters’ Oct. 19 ruling that the emails must be released to the House committee on Jan. 6. Carter said Trump signed verification of a complaint in federal court under penalty of perjury despite evidence that he was told many of the fraud allegations in the lawsuit were inaccurate.

The messages show President Trump knew the specific voter fraud numbers were wrong, but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public, wrote Carter, an appointee of President Bill Clinton. .

