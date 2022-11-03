Prime Minister Modi Hands Over 3,024 EWS Flats at Delhi’s Kalkaji as Part of Slum Upgrading Plan | Latest Delhi News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday handed over the keys to eligible beneficiaries of Bhoomiheen camp after the inauguration of 3,024 newly built flats at Kalkaji in New Delhi under the “In-situ Slum Upgrading Project”. PM @Narendra Modi inaugurates 3024 newly built apartments in Kalkaji, Delhi under the in situ slum upgrading project This project will provide a better and healthier living environment for residents of Jhuggi Jhopri clusters with proper amenities and facilities Watch a short film pic.twitter.com/PtBEkZALfa — GDP India (@PIB_India) November 2, 2022 Today is a big day for thousands of slum dwellers. A new start to life. When I handed over the keys to eligible recipients, I could see their happy and cheerful faces. Over 3,000 houses were built in the first phase of the Kalkaji expansion. Modi said on the occasion. With the aim of bringing development to the grassroots, we ensured financial inclusion for all those who did not have access to bank accounts. Our government has included everyone who belongs to the unbanked and uninsured section of society, Modi added. According to the PMO, in line with Modi’s vision of providing housing for all, in-situ slum upgrading in 376 clusters of Jhuggi Jhopri is being undertaken by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The objective of the rehabilitation project is to provide a better and healthier living environment for the residents of Jhuggi Jhopri clusters, with appropriate amenities and facilities. The DDA has undertaken three such projects at Kalkaji Extension, Jailorwala Bagh and Kathputli Colony. Under the Kalkaji Expansion Project, in-situ slum upgrading of three clusters of slums namely Bhoomiheen Camp, Navjeevan Camp and Jawahar Camp located in Kalkaji is being undertaken in a phased manner. As part of phase I, 3,024 EWS apartments on the vacant site of the nearby shopping center were built. The Jhuggi Jhopri site at Bhoomiheen camp will be liberated by rehabilitating eligible households from Bhoomiheen camp into the newly constructed EWS apartments. After the Bhoomiheen camping holiday, in Phase II, this liberated site will be used for the rehabilitation of Navjeevan Camp and Jawahar Camp. “Phase I of the project has been completed and 3,024 flats are ready to move in. These flats were constructed at a cost of around Rs. 345 crores and are fitted with all civic amenities including finishing having been done with Vitrified floor tiles, ceramic tiles, Udaipur green marble countertop in the kitchen, etc. Public amenities have also been provided.The allocation of apartments will provide people’s title deed as well as a sense of ownership. security,” the statement added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Have 11 years of experience in print and digital media. Write about politics, defense and global affairs, and keep an eye out for human interest stories.

…See the details

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cities/delhi-news/pm-modi-hands-over-3-024-ews-flats-at-delhi-s-kalkaji-under-slum-rehab-plan-101667388790478.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos