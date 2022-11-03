Pakistan’s Supreme Court asks ex-PM Imran Khan to explain violation of court order





Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Wednesday gave former Prime Minister Imran Khan another chance to explain his alleged violation of the court order during his May 25 protest march.

Court hears government plea to charge 70-year-old Khan with contempt of court for flouting supreme court orders to keep his Azadi march protest away from D- Chowk adjacent to the red zone of Islamabad city.

A five-member bench, led by CJP Bandial and including Judge Ijazul Ahsan, Judge Muneeb Akhtar, Judge Yahya Afridi and Judge Mazahar Akbar Naqvi, heard the motion.

The bench was apparently upset with the evasive methods used by Khan’s lawyers and at one point it appeared that he would issue a show cause notice to the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), but in the end, the court followed the policy. restraint.

However, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial observed that the evidence before the court justified issuing an opinion to the former prime minister.

We are giving Imran another chance for an explanation, he said, adding that the court had proceeded cautiously and patiently in this case.

According to documents available from the court, notice should be given to Imran Khan. We are still giving him a chance to explain himself, he said.

Finally, the court ordered Khan to provide a detailed response with his signatures by November 5 and adjourned his hearing.

The court was unhappy with Khan’s earlier response that he was unaware of any commitment made by his party that the protest rally would only be held at designated locations.

Earlier, the government, through the Home Office, approached the Supreme Court last week for bringing contempt of court proceedings against the cricketer-turned-politician for breaching its May 25 order, in which the PTI was forbidden to hold its Azadi march near Peshawar. Mor between H-9 and G-9 areas of Islamabad.

However, Khan and his followers headed towards D-Chowk in alleged violation of court orders to stay away from that area.

