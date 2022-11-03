Elon Musk hints Donald Trump won’t be back on Twitter until midterms





CNN Company in New York —

Elon Musk indicated on Wednesday that former President Donald Trump’s Twitter account will not be reinstated until next week’s US midterm elections, responding to one of the biggest unknowns following his takeover of the tech company. social media.

Musk confirmed early Wednesday morning that Twitter will not allow anyone who has been removed from the platform for breaking Twitter’s rules on the platform until we have a clear process for doing so, which will take at least a few more weeks. The billionaire Twitter owner previously said he would create a content moderation board and that no major content decisions would be made until it was in place.

Before acquiring Twitter last week, Musk pledged to roll back at least some of the platforms’ content moderation policies and remove permanent account bans. He had also specifically said he would reinstate Trump’s personal account, which was banned from the platform shortly after the Jan. 6 uprising at the U.S. Capitol.

Trump, who previously used Twitter to deliver news, attack critics and set the agenda in DC, said he was glad Twitter was now in good hands after Musk’s takeover, but claimed that he would not return to the platform. Instead, he plans to stay on his own social network, Truth Social. Trump had tens of millions more followers on Twitter than on Truth Social.

Musks’ remarks suggesting delaying action on Trump and other banned accounts come as he works to reassure users and advertisers, who make up 90% of Twitter’s revenue, that the platform won’t become not a free hell for all. Musk is also working with some urgency to grow Twitter’s revenue, including from a subscription product, after securing significant debt financing to pay for the $44 billion acquisition.

In a follow-up tweet on Wednesday, Musk said: Twitter’s content moderation board will include representatives with widely differing views, which will certainly include the civil rights community and groups facing hate-fueled violence.

In the days after Musk took over as Twitter’s de facto owner and CEO, the platform faced an onslaught of hateful rhetoric and other toxic content, prompting outcry from civil society groups and made some advertisers think twice about working on the platform. .

In his tweet thread on Wednesday, Musk said he met with representatives from the Anti-Defamation League, NAACP, Color of Change, Asian American Foundation and several other groups to discuss how whose Twitter will continue to fight hate and harassment and uphold his election. integrity policies.

On Tuesday, Twitter’s chief security and integrity officer, Yoel Roth, told the platform that the company has been focused on tackling the surge in hateful behavior on Twitter. We have made measurable progress, deleting over 1500 accounts and reducing impressions on this content to almost zero. Both Musk and Roth pointed out that Twitter’s policies have not changed since the takeover.

