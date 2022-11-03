Politics
Majority of heads of state to attend G20 summit
President Joko Widodo said that out of 20 countries, there are only three heads of state who have not confirmed their attendance at the G20 summit to be held in Bali on November 15-16, 2022. However, Jokowi n did not mention in detail who the three leaders of the country were.
There are only three who did not (presence confirmed). I will call later to confirm their arrival, Jokowi said in Jakarta on Wednesday (2/11).
Jokowi also appreciates and is grateful that most of the country’s leaders have declared that they will participate in the world economic forum, amid the current global uncertainty.
For numbers 17-18 (confirmation of the presence of Heads of State at the G20) it is a very large number. Even under normal circumstances, the number 18, the number 17 is a lot, he added.
Furthermore, Jokowi said the arrival of heads of state at the G20 summit in Bali was an honor for Indonesia. “It means that in a very difficult situation like this, it’s an honor for him to come,” he said.
Meanwhile, on another occasion, Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi said preparations for the G20 summit had gone well.
Retno also mentioned that the attendance level of Heads of State was very high. More recently, he mentioned that British Prime Minister (PM) Rishi Sunak and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had confirmed their attendance at the G20 summit. However, Retno also mentioned that several heads of state have not yet confirmed their attendance due to special situations.
“Brazil has just completed the second round of elections, but also the handover or the new president will take office on January 1, so we are still waiting for Brazil to represent Brazil at the summit later,” Retno said.
Retno also explained that the G20 leaders are expected to arrive in Bali on November 13-14, 2022 and will leave Bali immediately after the G20 summit ends. Several leaders of the G20 countries will then travel directly to Bangkok, Thailand, to attend the APEC summit on November 18-19, 2022, including President Jokowi.
“On average, they will leave Bali on November 16 afternoon or November 17 as some of the leaders will also fly to Bangkok to attend the APEC summit,” he said.
Apart from the G20 summit and the APEC summit, Retno said President Jokowi will first attend the ASEAN summit to be held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia from Nov. 10-13, 2022.
President Jokowi is due to arrive in Bali on November 14, 2022 to hold a number of bilateral meetings before officially starting the G20 summit on November 15-16, 2022.
Priority of each country
Padjadjaran University’s international relations observer Rizky Ramadhan said that there was still no confirmation of the attendance of several heads of state, which is understandable. However, Rizky said, the leaders of these countries must first put the interests of their respective countries first.
Maybe in this case, everything is still pulling and it seems that this global condition also forces them to consider whether they should attend or not, this will be seen from the national developments of each country. And I think that’s understandable. But I’m sure the majority of the guests will come and maybe in the worst case scenario two to three who can’t attend and even then for very clear, very acceptable reasons, Rizky told VOA.
Even so, Rizky is confident that the majority of heads of state will attend the upcoming G20 summit in Bali. The reason is that he sees that this event will be used by these countries to collaborate in finding solutions to various global problems that are happening now.
Moreover, the discussions at the level of the ministers concerned and other state institutions had already been fruitful before this summit. So you could say it’s just the gong, it will become a symbol, and I’m still optimistic that it will have a good impact, especially in the face of the threat of a recession next year, or now for countries of the world who are already dealing with this problem, he explained.
I’m also sure that there will be a way out, and I don’t even see it in the sole context of the multilateral G20. I’m sure they will have closed bilateral meetings between countries that actually communicate, for example asking for help or finding a way out, and maybe there will be discussions on other unresolved issues which prove to have an impact on the region and the world in the future, he concluded. [gi/ab]
