Trump is suing to try to stop New York AG from getting records from the trust that owns Trump Org.

Former President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit in Florida state court to try to block the New York Attorney General from obtaining documents from the trust that owns the property of the Trump Organization.

The civil suit was filed hours after a New York judge denied an attempt to move New York Attorney General Letitia James’ $250 million lawsuit against Trump, his eldest children and others. in another division of New York State Court.

In pursuit of her attempts to steal, destroy or control anything related to Trump, James became concerned about obtaining a copy of President Trump’s revocable trust, according to the lawsuit. Trump alleged that the trust is protected by the right to privacy in the Florida Constitution and that James is trying to interfere with his ability to own and control the trust.

Trump seeks an injunction to prevent James from obtaining information about the trust and a finding that James has no jurisdiction over the assets and no authority to supersede or control the powers of the trustee of such a trust.

If James’ past conduct is any indication, James will also publicly disclose the information once obtained, he alleged in the lawsuit.

Trump and James are scheduled to appear in New York court on Thursday for the first hearing since the lawsuit was filed alleging fraud by the Trumps and their company.

James is asking a New York judge to impose a monitor, conditions on the publication of his financial statements on lenders and to require court approval before Trump’s assets are moved.

Trump previously tried to block James’ investigation by filing a lawsuit in federal court in New York, but the judge denied the effort. His lawyers appealed.

Multiple judges have dismissed Donald Trump’s baseless attempts to evade justice, and no number of lawsuits will deter us from pursuing this fraud, a spokesperson for James said.

We sued Donald Trump because he committed major financial fraud. That fact has not changed, and our determination to ensure that no matter how powerful or political one may be, no one is above the law either.

