Why Narendra Modi Lets Hostile Media Thrive (Until It Self-Destructs)

Since 2002, the entire left-liberal ecosystem and Islamists have repeatedly called Narendra Modi an autocrat, a fascist, a dictator, etc. , often watered and fertilized by dark forces from abroad.

At no time during the previous Congress-led UPA rule was the government of Atal Bihari Vajpayees BJP or any other even half the number of anti-establishment media.

Yet over the past seven or eight years, under what has repeatedly been described as fascism, the same anti-Modi outlets have not only existed, but have multiplied and flourished. They got funding, big salaries, junkets, and reputable international platforms to selectively voice their grouses.

One wonders under which dictator, from Stalin to Hitler, from Mussolini to Mao and from Kim to Xi, did the protest media proliferate in this way? Under Modi, a slew of belligerent portals towards the BJP like The Wire, Scroll, The Quint, Alt News, Newslaundry, The News Minute, The Caravan and Janta Ka Reporter has come.

This raises an obvious question: if Modi was so autocratic, wouldn’t he have crushed these in their infancy? After all, he stormed and came back to power with bigger and bigger mandates.

Every day, the portal army hurled accusations and insinuations at him, relentlessly criticizing him. What’s the point ? They couldn’t make a single charge of fraud or so-called genocide of Muslims.

And one by one, through no fault of Modis but through their own actions, they fall apart.

Thread faces a criminal case for a series of false stories based on multiple forgeries. All news faces money laundering charges for alleged foreign earnings. One of its co-founders is out on bail for communal tweets. The quintet was acquired by the Adani group.

Of the rest, most have dramatically cut staff and costs, gone cold, or been discredited for biased or inaccurate content.

Sources say another major exhibition involving advertisements from a party with national aspirations and its friendly media is fast approaching.

Why then didn’t Modi hit them with overt force at first?

The problem with this ideological media ecosystem is that even after two decades of positioning Modi as enemy No. 1, they fail to understand him and his strengths.

Modi is not a maniacal despot. He’s a weirdly sharp politician determined to make himself hard to forget even after centuries. Besides his tremendous understanding of political action and its effects, his most destructive powers are not carpet bombing, but waiting and striking only when the time is right. The PM operates with a scalpel, not a hammer.

Modi simply watched the hostile media proliferate. He didn’t do anything, except maybe feast on it all. Because the more they obsessed over him, the more he looked like a victim, the bigger he got. The one-sided attacks have annoyed Modi supporters and even fence guards, making them more determined voters.

A BJP social media head man once said in private: Whenever they say something nasty or blatant about Modi, I quietly look up and thank the Almighty.

The more desperately they searched for stories and scams to hit him with, the more mistakes they made. Most of them choked on their own vomit, metaphorically speaking.

Also, it is unlikely that Modi will be in a hurry to end the media hostile to him. As the opposition weakens, BJP supporters will find it increasingly difficult to vent their anger against it alone. And if there is no opposition, anti-Modi media and intelligentsia to blame for the real and imagined failures, the angst can be redirected to the party and the prime minister.

Moreover, if the Modi government goes all out to raze the hostile media, it will only make them a victim, nationally and internationally. This is why he carefully avoided this, sometimes to the chagrin of his own supporters. Nor did the media need any help to discredit itself.

To confront the Prime Minister and his government, the media must be extraordinarily competent, clean and above any wrongdoing. Otherwise, it will become its own murder weapon.

Read all Recent news, New trends,Cricket News, bollywood news,

India News and Entertainment News here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and instagram.