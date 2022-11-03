Politics
Why Narendra Modi Lets Hostile Media Thrive (Until It Self-Destructs)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Twitter/@BJP4India
Since 2002, the entire left-liberal ecosystem and Islamists have repeatedly called Narendra Modi an autocrat, a fascist, a dictator, etc. , often watered and fertilized by dark forces from abroad.
At no time during the previous Congress-led UPA rule was the government of Atal Bihari Vajpayees BJP or any other even half the number of anti-establishment media.
Yet over the past seven or eight years, under what has repeatedly been described as fascism, the same anti-Modi outlets have not only existed, but have multiplied and flourished. They got funding, big salaries, junkets, and reputable international platforms to selectively voice their grouses.
One wonders under which dictator, from Stalin to Hitler, from Mussolini to Mao and from Kim to Xi, did the protest media proliferate in this way? Under Modi, a slew of belligerent portals towards the BJP like The Wire, Scroll, The Quint, Alt News, Newslaundry, The News Minute, The Caravan and Janta Ka Reporter has come.
This raises an obvious question: if Modi was so autocratic, wouldn’t he have crushed these in their infancy? After all, he stormed and came back to power with bigger and bigger mandates.
Every day, the portal army hurled accusations and insinuations at him, relentlessly criticizing him. What’s the point ? They couldn’t make a single charge of fraud or so-called genocide of Muslims.
And one by one, through no fault of Modis but through their own actions, they fall apart.
Thread faces a criminal case for a series of false stories based on multiple forgeries. All news faces money laundering charges for alleged foreign earnings. One of its co-founders is out on bail for communal tweets. The quintet was acquired by the Adani group.
Of the rest, most have dramatically cut staff and costs, gone cold, or been discredited for biased or inaccurate content.
Sources say another major exhibition involving advertisements from a party with national aspirations and its friendly media is fast approaching.
Why then didn’t Modi hit them with overt force at first?
The problem with this ideological media ecosystem is that even after two decades of positioning Modi as enemy No. 1, they fail to understand him and his strengths.
Modi is not a maniacal despot. He’s a weirdly sharp politician determined to make himself hard to forget even after centuries. Besides his tremendous understanding of political action and its effects, his most destructive powers are not carpet bombing, but waiting and striking only when the time is right. The PM operates with a scalpel, not a hammer.
Modi simply watched the hostile media proliferate. He didn’t do anything, except maybe feast on it all. Because the more they obsessed over him, the more he looked like a victim, the bigger he got. The one-sided attacks have annoyed Modi supporters and even fence guards, making them more determined voters.
A BJP social media head man once said in private: Whenever they say something nasty or blatant about Modi, I quietly look up and thank the Almighty.
The more desperately they searched for stories and scams to hit him with, the more mistakes they made. Most of them choked on their own vomit, metaphorically speaking.
Also, it is unlikely that Modi will be in a hurry to end the media hostile to him. As the opposition weakens, BJP supporters will find it increasingly difficult to vent their anger against it alone. And if there is no opposition, anti-Modi media and intelligentsia to blame for the real and imagined failures, the angst can be redirected to the party and the prime minister.
Moreover, if the Modi government goes all out to raze the hostile media, it will only make them a victim, nationally and internationally. This is why he carefully avoided this, sometimes to the chagrin of his own supporters. Nor did the media need any help to discredit itself.
To confront the Prime Minister and his government, the media must be extraordinarily competent, clean and above any wrongdoing. Otherwise, it will become its own murder weapon.
Read all Recent news, New trends,Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and instagram.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.firstpost.com/opinion-news-expert-views-news-analysis-firstpost-viewpoint/why-narendra-modi-lets-hostile-media-flourish-till-it-self-destructs-11408651.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Why Narendra Modi Lets Hostile Media Thrive (Until It Self-Destructs)
- Judge prevents Hustler Hollywood from opening and closes 2 other stores | New
- A visible underwear belt is now the sluttiest thing a man can do
- Google says privacy keys as NZ Identity Check system is planned
- Withdrawal of Imran Khan as head of PTI, Lahore HC admits petition asking for his exit
- Trump is suing to try to stop New York AG from getting records from the trust that owns Trump Org.
- Chances of American Gods Revival Addressed by Mr. World Actor
- Jake Tapper calls Democrats a “flashing red light.”
- 82- and 75-year-old couple shows love attacks when you least expect it
- DOD Announces New Contracts for Its “Internet in Space” Effort
- Formation of Next Generation Assistive Technology | ITIJ
- If Matt Hancocks was punished for missing out, why wasn’t Boris Johnson punished? | Letters