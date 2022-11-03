Trump lawyers saw Clarence Thomas as key to stopping Biden’s electoral count, emails show





Lawyers for President Donald Trump saw Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as the key to overturning the 2020 election results, according to a series of emails provided to congressional investigators.

Eight emails, ordered by U.S. District Judge David O. Carter of California, include correspondence between Trump attorneys Kenneth Chesebro, John Eastman and others discussing various legal strategies to convince Republican members of Congress to s oppose official certification of electoral votes in a joint session of Congress on January 6, 2021.

In an email from Chesebro to Eastman and several others sent on December 31, 2020, Chesebro argued that Thomas would end up being key in asking the High Court to overturn President-elect Joe Bidens’ victory in the disputed states, and that they should frame things so that Thomas can be the one to issue some kind of reprieve or another circuit court opinion saying Georgia is in justifiable doubt.

Realistically, our only chance of getting a favorable judicial opinion by Jan. 6, which could delay Georgia’s count in Congress, comes from Thomas, do you agree, Professor Eastman?

Thomas is the judge overseeing emergency motions for the circuit court that includes Georgia. Eastman did not immediately respond to request for comment.

On June 21, the January 6 committee presented a plan it said was backed by President Donald Trump to cancel the 2020 election. (Video: Adriana Usero/The Washington Post)

In an email sent hours later, Chesebro reiterated that he believed the best way to delay a state’s count in Congress would be to get a pending Supreme Court case by January 5. , ideally with something positive written by a judge or justice, hopefully Thomas.

A few days earlier, Chesebro, on Christmas Eve morning, emailed Eastman, Justin Clark, Bruce Marks and others and put the odds that the court would take up the matter and hand down a ruling. more than 5% and that it does so in Trump is favorable by January 6 at just 1%.

But Chesebro said the relevant analysis is political and gives the impression that the courts lack the courage to consider such complaints in a fair and timely manner, and justifies a political argument on January 6.

Politico first reported on the content of the new emails.

It is unclear which litigation the lawyers are referring to in their correspondence. Trump’s lawyers have been involved in four ongoing election cases in Georgia during the same period as the emails.

These challenges were a federal matter that was ultimately dismissed at a hearing on January 5, 2021; a case that had been appealed to the Supreme Court of Georgia; another being argued in the superior court of Georgia’s largest county; and a pending case by the campaign that had not yet been given a court date. These cases arose after the Georgia Supreme Court dismissed a case brought by the Georgia Republican Party Chairman on behalf of Trump in mid-December 2020. All remaining cases were withdrawn from court on January 7, 2021, after the attack on the Capitol. and Bidens wins to be confirmed in Congress.

Eastman argued that the disputed emails were protected by attorney-client privilege, a fundamental tenet of US legal practice which states that a lawyer must keep confidential what his clients tell him and related work product. to their representation. Carter cited a criminal fraud exception, including instances in which the communications were part of a criminal determination that the emails are sufficiently related to and in furtherance of a conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Eastman worked for Thomas and remained in contact with his wife, Virginia Ginni Thomas, according to email correspondence obtained by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. At least one of the emails showed Ginni Thomas inviting Eastman to speak on Dec. 8, 2020, to a group of conservative activists to provide an update on the election dispute.

Ginni Thomas lobbied state lawmakers in Arizona and Wisconsin via email, urging them to help overturn Bidens’ victory, The Washington Post previously reported. Neither Ginni nor Clarence Thomas appear to be included in any of the recently released email correspondence, and there is no indication in the emails that any of the attorneys appealed directly to Clarence Thomas regarding the election litigation.

In another email from December 31, 2020, Eastman expresses concerns about legal issues Trump may face signing a new audit for a lawsuit that had already been filed regarding voter fraud, given that he has Since been advised that some of the claims (and evidence provided by the experts) is inaccurate.

And I have no doubt that an aggressive DA or US [Attorney] somewhere will go after the president and his lawyers once all the dust settles on this, Eastman wrote to Alex Kaufman and Kurt Hilbert, two Georgia-based attorneys who worked on Trump’s legal challenges to the election.

It’s unclear which lawsuit Eastman was referring to, but Carter released an 18-page notice late last month responding to Eastman’s resistance to a subpoena and wrote that he had discovered several documents sent between Trump allies and attorneys showed the group participated in conscious misrepresentation of widespread voter fraud in Georgia when they sought to overturn election results in federal court.

In separate email chains, Hilbert, Kaufman, Eastman, Republican attorney Cleta Mitchell and others discuss White House attorney Eric Herschman’s concerns about specific numbers about deceased felons filed in the complaint. that they are asking Trump to sign.

