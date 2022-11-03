Shehbaz Sharif, Xi Jinping agree to strengthen all-weather ties, CPEC





Beijing- During his first visit to Beijing, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping during which the two leaders agreed to enhance all-time friendship and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC ) of $60 billion. Shehbaz arrived in Beijing on Tuesday evening for a two-day visit. This is his first visit to China since taking office in April this year. However, this is Shebaz’s second meeting with Xi after becoming prime minister. He met Xi last month on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. During his meeting in Samarkand with Shehbaz, Xi called for providing strong protection to the hundreds of Chinese working on CPEC projects. Shehbaz and Xi met at the Great Hall of the People of China on Tuesday and discussed expanded economic and investment cooperation, in addition to exchanging views on regional and global developments, reported. Pakistan’s state-run news agency APP on Wednesday. The two leaders agreed to strengthen multilateral cooperation in various fields, including CPEC and strategic partnership, he added. Shehbaz and Xi both expressed a desire to further promote the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between their countries, according to the report. Shehbaz was the first head of state to congratulate the recently re-elected Chinese leader as general secretary of the ruling Communist Party of China (CCP) for an unprecedented third term, possibly for life, a privilege granted only to the founder of the Mao Zedong party. . Shehbaz will also meet with Premier Li Keqiang and Li Zhanshu, the speaker of China’s parliament – the National People’s Congress (NPC) – to discuss all-weather ties. During his visit, a number of agreements are expected to be signed, officials said. During his talks with Chinese leaders, Shehbaz is expected to plead for Beijing to further help his government shore up the balance of payments position to avert a crisis similar to Sri Lanka’s. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Pakistan’s total non-Paris Club bilateral debt currently stands at around $27 billion, of which China’s debt is around $23 billion. Shehbaz’s visit comes amid a political stalemate in his country as former Prime Minister Imran Khan took to the field to push for elections with Long March and the worsening economic crisis. Ahead of Shehbaz’s visit, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said the trip is also expected to “advance the extensive bilateral cooperation agenda with the conclusion of a number of memorandums of understanding/agreements in various fields, and consolidate momentum of CPEC cooperation following the 11th CPEC Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting on October 27. India has clashed with China over CPEC as it is extended to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). China is also unhappy with project delays in CPEC, which is the flagship program of Xi’s multi-billion dollar company BRI, leading to cost overruns and dissatisfaction among Chinese investors. Last month, Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa spoke with Chinese Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe during a surprise visit to China before his retirement. bases by American drones to carry out attacks in Afghanistan. Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group: Join now Be part of quality journalism Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the difficulties, we still do it. Our reporters and editors work overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what matters to you, tell great stories and expose injustices that can change lives. Today, more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever before, but only a handful are paying as advertising revenue plummets. ACT NOW CLICK FOR DETAILS

