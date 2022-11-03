Imran Khan, in a speech during a long march, talks about the split in Pakistan and remembers Sheikh Mujibur Rahman





Imran compared his struggle for ‘true freedom’ with that of Sheikh Mujibur Rehman

Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, has compared his fight against his country’s ruling government to that of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founder of Bangladesh. Imran claimed he was fighting the same way Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the leader of the Awami League, had fought for true liberation.

Pakistan’s leader Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has recalled how his nation was torn in two in 1971 because a political party was not constitutionally allowed to rule even after winning a democratic mandate.

Tuesday marked the fifth day of the Haqiqi Azadi-II March, which Imran Khan has led since October 28. Imran Khan was present in Gunjrawala that day. Addressing supporters gathered at the rally, Imran said the Awami League was not given the authority of power after the election term. As a result, the eastern part of Pakistan was separated and East Pakistan became Bangladesh.

Read also | ‘Will beat you in your own constituency’: Imran Khan dares Nawaz Sharif

According to Pakistani newspaper Dawn, the PTI chairman claimed during his speech at the rally that the Awami League led by Sheikh Mujibur Rehman had been denied its “electoral mandate”, resulting in the separation of the eastern half of the country.

“A shrewd politician (Zulfikar Ali Bhutto), in his thirst for power, pitted the armed forces against the most important party of the time (the Awami League), which had won the elections, causing the dismemberment of the country”, said Imran Khan. the newspaper.

Imran Khan compared the PTI to the Awami League and claimed that despite being the “largest and only federal party”, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has been denied further polls by the government.

“Everyone knows that Mujibur Rehman and his party won the general election in 1970. Instead of handing over power, a clever politician put the Awami League and the military on a collision course…on time current Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari play a similar role,” he added.

Featured Video of the Day

A woman and child are thrown through the air as a car smashes into a bicycle in Pune

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/imran-khan-in-speech-during-long-march-talks-about-pakistans-split-remembers-sheikh-mujibur-rahman-3483545 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos