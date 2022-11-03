Donald Trump’s ex confirms he said his intelligence came from his white side





Donald Trump’s ex-girlfriend, former supermodel Kara Young, revealed new details about her relationship with the former president during an interview with Inside Editions Deborah Norville on Monday. Most of the time, she confirmed that Trump’s occasional racism was a throwback to a rare previous interview she gave about Trump in 2017.

During the interview, Norville (who revealed she and Young had been friends for almost 20 years) read a passage from Maggie Haberman’s giant Trump biography, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America: Trump told her she got her beauty from her mother and her intelligence from her father, the white side.

NEW YORK – APRIL 02: Kara Young and Donald Trump attend New York Magazine’s 30th Anniversary Party on April 2, 1998 in New York City. (Photo by Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images)

Kara Young and Donald Trump attend New York Magazines 30th anniversary party in New York City in 1998.

Young, who is biracial, confirmed that Trump made the joke after meeting his parents and stressed that she was not amused by his attempt at racist humor. It wasn’t a fight or anything, it was just more like, No. Don’t say that, it’s not funny, she said. He said I was kidding, I was kidding. No, I don’t think so.

Young, who was one of the biggest models of the 90s, dated Trump for two and a half years after they first met in 1997. Young said there was no ill will at the end; the relationship has just run its course. For years and years and years, Young said she chose not to talk about their relationship. However, not talking about Trump has become as frustrating as talking all the time, she told Inside Edition.

In 2017, Young told The New York Times that Trump never disparages other races. I didn’t hide my race from Donald Trump. He knew, Young said in the article co-authored by Haberman. He said, you’re like Derek Jeter. And I would say, Exactly.

Young added: I’ve never heard him say a derogatory comment towards any race of people. I think joking that your black heritage only gave you looks is disparaging, but that’s life!

In Tuesday’s interview, Young also said that Trump was very funny and had a very good personality which I think has atrophied since their 90s relationship. She hasn’t spoken to him in six years, but l congratulated on winning the presidency in 2016. And she said she would no longer speak publicly about their relationship.

Jezebel has reached out to Trump’s office for comment, and we won’t be surprised if we don’t hear a response.

