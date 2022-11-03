op-ed – Awkward Kiss: Majority India Inducted

Cut to a more contemporary choreography of kisses. You may remember newly elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi putting his lips to the steps leading up to Parliament. You may recall Narendra Modi, elected Prime Minister for a second time, leaning to kiss the Constitution of India in the central hall of Parliament.

The kiss is not a simple maneuver of affection. It can proverbially also be a prelude to death. You might remember Baazigarthe 1993 film that shot Shah Rukh Khan to stardom and was an unvarnished riff on Matt Dillon’s star, A kiss before dying. Evil things can happen around the act of kissing.

These steps will soon not lead to the sanctuary of what is also called the temple of our democracy; Parliament is changing shape and station. There will also no longer be a place called the Central Hall; it disappears from the architecture of the new republic in the making. Must our Constitution also now consider the consequences of being manifestly expensive?

BL Santhosh, the preeminent BJP General Secretary because he comes to the post as head of the RSS, may have offered a clue to anyone willing to recognize him for what he was. Less than a fortnight ago Santhosh tweeted: Jun 18 Pavagarh July 13 Baidyanath Sep 1 Kaladi Oct 7 Kullu Oct 11 Ujjain Oct 21 Kedarnath, Badrinath Oct 23 Dhyanosmi

Santhosh’s message rings clear, don’t tell us we didn’t tell you. It is the New India as defined by the ruling party. And unlike the Constitution which should be the frightened text of his conduct. Celebrate Hindu Hriday Samrat at Hindu Bar rashtra.

But the real thing about noticing Santhosh’s statement is this: it’s nothing new, it’s been happening for quite a while, maybe it’s too late to stop it happening . This is not an announcement, it is simply a happy affirmation of a burgeoning renaissance.

His formal act was likely what the nation has witnessed since Ayodhya in August 2020, the ritual merging of Church and State rishi and Raja when Prime Minister Narendra Modi, elected head of a constitutionally secular state, became de facto mahant to perform the revolutionary Ram temple rites and declared all India RamMaya, or impregnated with Ram. Modi said unambiguously that in his imagination and scheme, the Ayodhya event ultimately embossed India as a Hindu country and him as its traveling poster boy.

The opening of a new story, Modi called it, an opening whose tone was consciously mainstream and excluding Indian pluralities. It’s the end of hundreds of years of waiting, he proclaimed. A day just like August 15 when we again pronounce the end of our slavery. The trumpet of this victory resounds throughout the world. Congratulations to all bhakts and ram bhakts. All of India, all of its 1.3 billion people, has become Ram-Maya. He spoke as if ignoring or defying the truth that a fifth of India’s population, which he also leads as Prime Minister, is not Hindu and Ram is not the deity of their denominations. Let it no longer matter, Modis’ behavior as prime minister insisted, and let nothing stand in the way of the new order. If only as a tactile illustration of this, it should be remembered that nothing in the horror of the second wave of Covid has stopped Delhis Central Vista’s gigantic redesign to the contours of Modi’s republic.

What Modi started in 2013 or what started with him and this nation that year is only partially understood if understood as a quest for power. It was a quest for empire. We have seen two general elections since then, but what perhaps eludes us is the referendum that was called simultaneously and has yet to run its course. It is a referendum aimed at establishing a majority India. It is the quest for an empire that predates the many empires that have ruled these regions for the last eight hundred years or so, empires shaped by those who came from the land and empires shaped by those who arrived by sea. . The small problem with those who arrived from the earth is that they stayed; they became a part, and even when they parted, more remained than they left. This problem needs solutions.

And so, what happened between the 2014 and 2019 general elections was an undeclared and open referendum on what Narendra Modi’s coming to power should really mean. These were no ordinary elections. Their significance should be understood beyond the figures of the Lok Sabha and the arrangements of executive governments. The time that elapsed between the arrival of the first Modi government and the installation of the second must also be well understood. It was no ordinary moment. And the time to come may be even less ordinary. Because if there is one thing that the last two legislative elections have done, it is this: to validate the values ​​that Modi and his vision of the world embody and to evacuate the values ​​of many, if not all, of his predecessors. Majority India has never been so boldly enthroned. The majority ethic has never appeared so inflexible in its desire to impose itself. He has promised not to stop doing so and issues a daily challenge to those who stand in his way. This is how a sectarian sword becomes the essential arbiter of law, let alone justice. This is how a call for murder becomes a patriotic act from some. This is how the cry of inquilab, the most common cry of the agitating street, becomes an act of sedition coming from some. This is how a communal lynching in the midst of sacred rites on a river ghat hardly becomes a thing that no one notices. There’s more to the works where that came from. Far too many to convince us that we haven’t already said goodbye to the India of once upon a time.

