Xi’s war cabinet means China could invade Taiwan in 2 years (Kyle Bass)





President Xi's changes mean he could be preparing to invade Taiwan, Kyle Bass said on Tuesday.

Xi has placed allies with defense ties in key posts overseeing banking, finance and the economy, Bass said.

Any risk of an attack on Taiwan puts chipmaker stocks at risk, the veteran investor told CNN.



China could be preparing to invade Taiwan within two years as its leader Xi Jinping has built what looks like a “war cabinet”, veteran investor Kyle Bass has warned. Any attack on Taiwan would then weigh on chipmaking stocks and continue to drive international investors away from Chinese stocks, the Hayman Capital Management boss said. CNN’s Julia Chatterley. President Xi has elevated political allies with a background in defense to key positions overseeing financial regulation, central banking and economic policy, Bass said in the interview broadcast Tuesday. “Just imagine if President Biden with a single stroke of the pen fired the head of the SEC, the head of the central bank and the finance minister,” the hedge fund founder said. “They replaced all three of them in one fell swoop, and replaced them with the spy chief, a police chief, and a weapons manufacturer.” Bass, a longtime Chinese bear who has blasted the country’s stock buyers as irresponsible, suggested the appointments would not be welcomed by investors. “What message does this send to those invested in China? Bass said. “That’s why the the markets had such a horrible response to the changes made. » Chinese stocks sold off last week after Xi has consolidated his grip on power. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index suffered its biggest one-day loss of 2022 last Monday, falling 6.4% as the Chinese president’s shutout of internationalist reformers spooked investors. A Chinese invasion of Taiwan would likely upend global markets because it would cut off much of the world’s semiconductor supply, Bass told CNN. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is the world’s largest independent chipmaker. It is also the 17th largest stock by valuation, with a market capitalization of $322 billion. TSMC, which makes many of the most high-end chips available, has begun building manufacturing facilities in Arizona and other locations, Bass said. But he will struggle to build them fast enough if Xi invades Taiwan within the next two years, he added. “The problem is that these things take five years to build, and we’re still building a lot of chip foundries,” he said. Xi’s speech at the closing of the Communist Party Congress was another signal that China was taking a more aggressive stance toward Taiwan, according to Bass. The president told listeners to “prepare for high winds and waves and even for the stormy seas of a major test“a reference to a possible invasion of the island, believes Bass. “The words Xi used in his speeches led me to believe that he will absolutely move to Taiwan in a year or two,” the veteran investor told CNN. “People say I’m just a warmonger, I read the tea leaves. “What’s happening is crystal clear. The problem is that it puts the world in a very, very difficult position. I think this ‘major test’ is coming.” Read more: Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s takeover fueled a $6 trillion stock sell-off and the decline of the yuan. These 4 charts capture the collapse of the market.

