Turkish president says Israeli election results won’t derail rapprochement





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has insisted his country will maintain its recently refreshed relationship with Israel regardless of the outcome of Tuesday’s vote, even as former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with whom he shared a thorny relationship , seemed ready to return to power. “Regardless of the outcome of the elections, we want to maintain relations with Israel on a lasting basis, based on mutual respect for common sensitivities and interests,” Erdogan told Turkish broadcaster ATV. While the final votes have yet to be counted, Netanyahu appeared poised for a stunning comeback alongside a right-wing coalition that includes the ultra-nationalist Otzmah Yehudit party, known for its anti-Arab policies. Jerusalem and Ankara have slowly renewed their ties over the past year, after more than a decade of strained relations amid Turkish protests over Israel’s treatment of Palestinians, particularly in Gaza. Israel has also expressed anger over Ankara’s support for the Palestinian terror group Hamas. Get the daily edition of The Times of Israel

by email and never miss our best stories By registering, you agree to the terms Netanyahu, who was the leader for most of that time, argued vehemently with Erdogan on several occasions, with the two often launching angry public attacks at each other, accusing each other of genocide. Pro-Palestinian Turks set fire to an Israeli flag while shouting slogans to protest Israel’s plans to build new housing in East Jerusalem, in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday, March 19, 2010. (AP/Ibrahim Usta) Despite the rocky relationship, ties were never completely severed, with the two countries keeping lucrative bilateral trade and tourism ties intact. Ties began to slowly improve last year, with Erdogan and President Isaac Herzog exchanging personal messages, followed by a series of growing diplomatic contacts over a variety of issues with a government made up of rivals to Netanyahu, which seems now on the verge of being ousted from power. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, leads the way for President Isaac Herzog during a welcoming ceremony, in Ankara, Turkey, March 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici) Last week, Defense Minister Benny Gantz held a meeting with Erdogan at the presidential residence in Ankara, the first official trip to Turkey by an Israeli defense chief in more than a decade. In September, Prime Minister Yair Lapid met with Erdogan on the sidelines of the annual high-level meeting of the UN General Assembly. It was the first such meeting between an Israeli prime minister and the Turkish leader since Ehud Olmert met Erdogan in Turkey in 2008. Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.

