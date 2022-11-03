Trump settles lawsuit with protesters who allege his security guards assaulted them





Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday reached a settlement with a group of protesters who alleged in a lawsuit that his security guards assaulted them outside Trump Tower in 2015, lawyers for both sides said.

Lawyers did not release details of the terms of the settlement, which came as the case was in the midst of jury selection.

A lawyer for the protesters, Benjamin Dictor, called it “an incredible day for our clients, who are long-time community activists who have stood up for the right to speak on the public sidewalk and pleaded for seven year”.

“And today the case has been resolved on terms that they are very, very happy with,” he said.

In a joint statement provided by Dictor and signed by the plaintiffs and Trump attorney Alina Habba, the parties agreed that they had settled the case and would dismiss it. They also agreed “that plaintiffs in action, and all people, have the right to peacefully protest on public sidewalks,” the statement said.

Habba said in a separate statement: Although we look forward to proceeding to trial to demonstrate the frivolity of this matter, the parties were ultimately able to reach an amicable resolution. We are very satisfied with this result and are happy to finally be able to put an end to this matter once and for all.

The lawsuit stems from an incident in September 2015, when a group protesting Trump’s comments about Mexican immigrants while he was running for president alleges that Trump’s security guards assaulted them on the sidewalk outside Trump’s building on Fifth Avenue. The lawsuit claims that Trump’s security chief punched one of the protesters in the head as he tried to rip off his racist Make America Again sign.

The protesters sued Trump, his company, his campaign and the guards, alleging they disrupted their peaceful and lawful gathering.

In a February 2016 affidavit, Trump said he should not be deposed because he knew nothing about the skirmish and had not been involved in hiring security.

Given the size and scope of the business, I have delegated full responsibility and authority for the hiring and supervision of all security personnel and related security operations to Matthew Calamari, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Trump Organizations, Trump said.

Lawyers for the protesters argued that Trump was responsible for the actions of his employees and the judge ordered him to sit for a deposition, saying his testimony was essential.

Trump sat down for a videotaped deposition in October last year, which was to be used as his trial testimony. In the deposition, parts of which were made public in a court filing, Trump said he didn’t know about the altercation between protesters and his then-bodyguard, Keith Schiller, until the next day. .

Trump defended Schiller’s actions, according to the transcript.

He didn’t do anything wrong. He came out, I didn’t know that. But he went out, he heard there was a commotion, and he went out. And he took a 50 cent sign that was racist. He sees people dressed as Ku Klux Klans men or whatever. People were probably complaining, Trump said.

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen disputed Trump’s claim that he was in the dark about what his security guards were doing in his own videotaped deposition in May. Cohen testified that he saw Trump order Schiller to get rid of the protesters and that Schiller then returned to Trump’s office with a sign he took from them, according to court documents. This testimony was also going to be played for the jury in the now canceled trial.

Dareh Gregorian contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-settles-lawsuit-protesters-allege-assaulted-security-guards-rcna55294 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos