Donald Trump Files Another Lawsuit Against NY AG Letitia James





Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James in Florida, accusing her of abusing her position to wage a war of intimidation and harassment against him.

The 41-page lawsuit filed in Palm Beach County, where Trump lives, accuses James of breaking the law in Florida and New York in his investigation into the former president’s business dealings, which he says were politically motivated ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

What began as a cartoonish, thinly veiled effort to publicly slander President Trump for personal political gain has morphed into a plot to gain control of a global private company ultimately owned by a revocable trust. of Florida in which President Trump is the constituent, Trump’s attorneys wrote. in Wednesday’s trial.

James sued Trump, his children Eric, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., and the Trump Organization for $250 million in September, alleging staggering fraud in the family real estate business.

She accused the former president and his Trump organization of fraudulently inflating the value of his prized assets, including his homes and golf courses, to allegedly obtain cheap loans and tax advantages.

Letitia James and Trump are already in a legal battle after James sued the former president and his children in September for fraudulent business dealings.Getty Images

The lawsuit seeks to wrest Trump’s ability to run businesses in the Empire State and bar him and his company from buying commercial real estate for several years.

Trump announced that the trial itself on Truth Social on Wednesday used the post to expose rising crime in New York.

While James is doing nothing to protect New York from these violent crimes and criminals, she is attacking great, honest businesses that have done nothing wrong, like the highly successful job- and tax-producing Trump Organization. which I have painstakingly built up over a long period of years, Trump said on his social media platform.

Twisted and very partisan James now thinks it’s New York State’s business to go after my revocable trust and dig into my private estate plan, only to look for ways to recklessly hurt me, my family, my businesses and my tens of millions of supporters.

Trump took to Truth Social to announce the lawsuit against James on Wednesday evening.Getty Images

If I weren’t elected President of the United States, and now leading in the polls by substantial margins against Democrats and Republicans, this wouldn’t be happening.

A spokesperson for James’ office noted that Trump’s two previous attempts to end the investigation had been dismissed.

“Multiple judges have dismissed Donald Trump’s baseless attempts to evade justice, and no number of lawsuits will deter us from pursuing this fraud,” the spokesperson told Axios.

“We sued Donald Trump because he committed significant financial fraud. That fact has not changed, and our determination to ensure that no matter how powerful or what his politics are, no one is above neither does the law.

