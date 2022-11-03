Imran Khan: the march and after





Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan take part in an anti-government march towards the capital Islamabad, demanding snap elections, in Gujranwala on November 1, 2022. Agence France-Presse/Arif Ali

Battle lines are now clearly drawn. Seemingly undeterred by the frontal attack from the security establishment, Imran Khan marches on the citadel. The long-awaited “long march” has finally begun. It may take days for the crowd to reach the capital, but there are already signs of panic in the halls of power. Former Prime Minister Imran Khan sees it as the final push. The massive public response to the call to march certainly boosted their confidence.

After the vote of no confidence, this is the second attempt by Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf to storm the capital. The May 25 march ended in a groan mainly because of the government’s massive use of force. The control of the Punjab administration at the time had allowed the federal government to block the walkers. But the situation has completely changed now with the return of the PTI government to the most powerful province in the country.

It may not be so easy for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government to control the situation. It is still too early to predict the outcome of this war of nerves.

More importantly, it is no longer a power struggle between a split dispensation in Islamabad and the PTI, but has turned into a direct confrontation between the powerful security establishment and a raging populist force led by the Prime fallen minister. Whatever ambiguity there was, it was cleared up by the ISI chief’s unprecedented appearance, alongside DG ISPR, before the media and his scathing remarks against the PTI chief on the eve of the march.

Apparently the controversial press speech came in response to allegations, particularly on social media, linking the establishment to the murder of TV presenter Arshad Sharif in Kenya. The journalist, who had fled the country a few months ago for security reasons, was shot dead in mysterious circumstances.

While refuting the allegations, the intelligence chief also criticized the former prime minister for slandering military leaders. The latter felt the heat of public outrage over the murder of the prominent journalist, and Imran Khan’s statement that it was a targeted killing could have sparked the spy chief’s outburst.

Yet there was no justification for this press speech, which seems to have been the result of anger and panic. Interestingly, in the same breath, the general also tried to give assurances that the security establishment would remain neutral in current politics. Predictably, his remarks provided the PTI with new ammunition to fight back.

The whole episode further tainted the political atmosphere. This has sharpened the PTI’s narrative that challenges the establishment’s claim of neutrality. It has now turned into a merciless attack on security agencies, bringing the conflict to a climax. The murder of Arshad Sharif has made the political situation extremely explosive. Imran Khan weaponized the incident by stirring up anti-military sentiments.

It is very difficult for the military leadership to contain the populist leader it was once supposed to nurture, while supporting his government. With the PTI controlling the two most powerful provinces, this compounded the plight of the establishment.

Khan’s recent triumph in by-elections held across the country has strengthened his political standing in the ongoing battle. His disqualification by the Electoral Commission in the Toshakhana case does not appear to have had any effect on his political support base. His victory in the last by-election in Kurram district by a wide margin is another indication of his growing electoral appeal across the provincial divide.

Moreover, some observers claim that the ECP’s action could be overturned by higher courts. It is clear that any move to keep a popular leader out of the electoral field will not work. Imran Khan has galvanized his support base at all levels with his relentless campaign, while his opponents appear to be in a state of near paralysis.

Deteriorating economic conditions, including rising inflation, fueled public discontent. All this gave a huge impetus to the march of the PTI. An ineffectual coalition administration in Islamabad can hardly withstand the onslaught of the PTI. The game may not be over yet, but all bets are off.

Imran Khan’s game plan is clear; he tries to force the hand of the security establishment. He stepped up the pressure as the transition to army command approached. Its aim of delaying the appointment of the new leader could fail, but its headquarters in the capital could put the new leadership under pressure. Although denied by some, there have been some reports of behind-the-scenes negotiations.

Imran Khan had himself said recently that he was in touch with the establishment, despite the ongoing war of words. His hot shot cold shot approach seems to be part of his strategy to keep some doors open to reconciliation. There is also a powerful lobby within his party that does not favor a full confrontation with the security establishment.

However, the real question is: what does Imran Khan want to achieve by marching on Islamabad? He says the purpose of the march is not to overthrow the government. If the party was only interested in snap elections, this could easily have been achieved by dissolving the assemblies in the two key provinces that are under party control. But this is not the case.

It appears that the main purpose of the march is a show of political force and to increase pressure on the security establishment to accept party terms. But nothing yet seems to indicate that the military leaders are ready to give in.

One thing came out very clearly from the ISI chief’s statement: the gap between the PTI and the military leadership is too wide to be easily bridged. The march should not end the current stalemate. Forcing the army to intervene will have serious consequences for the country. A political solution must be found to break the deadlock.

Dawn.com, November 2. Zahid Hussain is an author and journalist.

