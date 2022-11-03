Jokowi defines five new national heroes, there’s HR Suharto to Ahmad Sanusi





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi established five new national heroes from various regions of Indonesia. The decision was conveyed by the Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs (Menkopolhukam) Mahfoud MD. “The government will award the title” national hero to the five sons of Indonesian fighters and separatists,” Mahfud tweeted on his Twitter account, @mohmahfudmd, on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Mahfud said Jokowi will confer the title of national hero at the State Palace in central Jakarta on Monday, November 7, 2022. “To the regions and their heritage institutions, welcome to do tahniah (gratitude),” Mahfud said. The five personalities that Jokowi designated as National Heroes are, among others. 1. Dr. dr. HR Suharto from Central Java. He is President Soekarno’s personal physician. Suharto also founded the Indonesian Family Planning Association (PKBI) which became the precursor to the birth of the National Population and Family Planning Council (BKKBN) all over Indonesia. 2. Kanjeng Gusti Pangeran Adipati Aryo (KGPAA) Paku Alam VIII Yogyakarta Special Region (DIY). Paku Alam VIII is a former Deputy Governor of DIY. During his life, he was considered to have rendered great services, especially in the fight for the independence of Indonesia. 3.dr. R. Rubini Natawisastra from West Kalimantan. During her lifetime, Rubini wanted to reduce maternal and infant mortality rates during childbirth, which often occur in the practice of traditional midwives (dukun beranak). Rubini is a medical doctor graduated from STOVIA (Indigenous Physician Training School or Bumiputra Medical School) and NIAS or Dutch East Indies Medical School (Surabaya), 4. H. Salahuddin bin Talabuddin of North Maluku. Salahuddin was a figure who led the movement against the invaders in the northern Maluku region. He was taken prisoner several times by the Dutch and imprisoned and then tortured in Sawahlunto Prison, Nusakambangan in Boven Digul. 5.KH. Ahmad Sanusi from West Java. Sanusi is the founder of Al-Ittahadiyatul Islamiyah (AII), an organization actively engaged in the educational, social and economic fields. At the start of the Japanese occupation of Indonesia, the AII was disbanded. He then founded the Indonesian Muslim Association (PUII). During his life, he was also a member of the Investigation Agency for the Preparatory Works for Independence of Indonesia (BPUPKI) in 1945. Also read: Why was WR Supratman wanted by the Dutch after the Youth Congress? Mr JULNIS FIRMANSYAH

