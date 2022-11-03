Democratic Senator Says ‘Donald Trump Was Right’, FCC Chairman Says US Should Ban TikTok





The chairman of the Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday urged the US government to ban social media platform TikTok over how the China-based app handles US user data.

Brendan Carr, the head of the FCC’s five-seat board, told Axios that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) should ban the platform because of its failure to secure customer data. users.

“I don’t believe there’s a way forward for anything other than a ban,” Carr said.

He has previously spoken out on Chinese telecommunications companies, including Huawei and Chinese TikTok owner ByteDance.

Two years ago, the FCC passed rules that require U.S. telecom carriers to remove and replace equipment produced by Huawei, ZTE and other entities because it poses an unacceptable risk to national security.

Although the FCC does not have the power to regulate TikTok, Congress passed a bill in 2021 giving the commission jurisdiction to secure US telecommunications from foreign threats.

Carr’s warning comes as TikTok negotiates with CFIUS, a US government committee that handles national security reviews of deals with foreign companies. At the center of the talks would be the question of whether the platform will still be allowed to operate in the United States if its current owner, ByteDance, sells the social media platform to an American company.

TikTok fired back, arguing that Carr has no say in talks with CFIUS over the app.

“Commissioner Carr has no role in confidential discussions with the U.S. government regarding TikTok and appears to express views independent of his role as FCC commissioner,” Brooke Oberwetter, a spokesperson for TikTok, said in a statement to ABC News.

“We are confident that we are on track to reach an agreement with the US government that will satisfy all reasonable national security concerns,” Oberwetter added.

The Biden administration and TikTok have sketched out a preliminary deal, but it has not been finalized, The New York Times reported in September. The outlet noted that the Justice Department is leading the talks, but Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco worries that the current terms aren’t tough enough for China.

Recent media reports have also questioned the security of US users’ data.

Last month, Forbes reported that ByteDance planned to use the TikTok app to monitor the personal location of specific US citizens.

In July, Buzzfeed reported that four former employees had come forward, claiming ByteDance had used a now-defunct news app to send pro-China messages to Americans. ByteDance denounced the reports, calling them “false and ridiculous”.

TikTok maintains that it has never shared data with the Chinese government and insists that US user information is secure, being handled only by US-based teams.

Then in June, Buzzfeed gained access to a collection of leaked tapes of internal TikTok meetings, and they told a completely different story.

“They had people inside TikTok saying, ‘Everything is seen in China.’ , Carr told CBN News in a report in July.

As CBN News reported, TikTok is the most downloaded app in the world. As of October 26, the app has over 138 million active users in the United States.

In order to operate successfully, TikTok collects a lot of data. It tracks account information, search history, and any content created through the platform, as well as user locations and behavioral information.

Companies like Facebook and Google collect similar data, but there’s one major difference: TikTok is based in China and must abide by the laws of the communist regime.

“China has a national security law that requires every entity under its jurisdiction to assist its espionage and what it considers its national security efforts,” Carr said.

This means that Chinese companies are required to make all data they collect available to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), with no exceptions.

Carr told CBN News that includes all of the personal information TikTok has collected on millions of Americans.

“At the FCC, we have also looked at other entities beholden to the CCP, be it Huawei, ZTE, China Mobile, and we only see a history of nefarious conduct, from commercial industrial espionage to blackmail. has a lot to worry about, not from the videos, but from the underlying data flowing back to China in droves,” he explained.

2 Years Ago President Trump Threatened To Shut Down TikTok: Now The Democrat Senator Says He Was Right

An investigation into TikTok’s national security implications was first launched by the US Treasury Department in 2019. Then in 2020, President Donald Trump threatened to ban the entertainment platform if it didn’t sell. to an American company. The CFIUS had set deadlines for TikTok to divest its US operations, but such a sale never took place.

“It’s not something you would normally hear me say, but Donald Trump was right on TikTok years ago,” Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner (D-VA) told the Sydney Morning Herald last week. “If your country is using Huawei, if your kids are on TikTok, the possibility of China having undue influence is a much bigger challenge and a much more immediate threat than any kind of actual armed conflict.”

