Politics
Xi Jinping enthroned in China | Atalayar
Mao Zedong has died at the age of 82, after leading the People’s Republic of China he founded for nearly three decades, and if all goes as planned by current President Xi Jinping and he is in good health, he could rule China until 2036. By then he would be 83 years old.
If so, Jinping, who has already become a beacon of his country and has just been elected to rule for another five years, will have been in power for 23 years, seven years less than Mao, but enough to play equal with Zedong. , considered the father of the Cultural Revolution.
The president has ruled China since March 2013 and has a certain fixation on the historical figure of the dictator considered the bedrock of today’s China; of humble and peasant origin, Mao added to his ranks Xi Zhongxun, the father of Jinping, who for a certain sector is classified among the Eight Immortals of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) for his participation in the Maoist revolution although he ended up distancing himself from the regime, according to Blog Weekly magazine.
During her childhood, Jinping had to experience her father’s persecution by the regime after holding various positions. In 1975, at the twilight of an aging Mao, Zhongxun managed to be politically rehabilitated, which allowed Den Xiaoping to integrate him into his government after the death of the revolutionary leader.
Under Xiaoping, Xi’s father served as the CCP’s second secretary in Guangdong province, at a time when there was talk of a more liberal economic development strategy to counterbalance the Maoist legacy. His father’s influence runs deep on Jinping who sees himself more as a technical and pragmatic politician – locked in his office behind his desk – than knowing the real problems of people in cities, provinces and villages.
At the last meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, which ended on October 22, Jinping endorsed the power he accumulated during his years in power: he became the most powerful ruler since Mao’s time. A 21st century modern emperor who combines socialism, market capitalism and Marxist theory as guides for his nation.
China has returned to its worst days of ostracism, secrecy, persecution and omnipotent power concentrated in a single figurehead, augmented as a deity to be worshiped and venerated.
On March 11, 2018, the National People’s Congress passed a series of constitutional amendments to pave the way for Jinping to rule forever, until death prevails, after removing term limits. in government for a maximum of two five-year terms. stipulate an indefinite presidency for the Head of State. Jinping will follow in the footsteps of Mao, who was defeated only by illness and death.
“Uncle Xi”, as the president likes to be called by the people, especially the younger generations, is gradually dismantling the political framework inherited by Deng Xiaoping, the reformist president with whom his own father worked. Under the Xiaoping government, the Constitution stipulated time limits for political office. This was intended to prevent the emergence of another dictatorship.
Under Jinping, China increasingly resembles a dictatorship in the concentration of power, in the way government centralization is exercised, in the enshrining of its ideology and political thought in the Constitution, in the classrooms , in books and in fierce praise of his person. He took every opportunity to gain more control in society, to this day the country remains closed to international visitors.
Under the pretext of a pandemic, with health measures to control the spread of the coronavirus, he kept the Chinese population, the largest on the planet with 1.412 billion inhabitants, under his iron fist.
The tight lockdowns in provinces like Wuhan, cities like Jilin, Xian, Hainan, Yiwu and Shenzhen – among others – with strict population surveillance are telling; the separation by gender in a kind of ghetto for coronavirus patients reveals the treatment of human rights.
With re-election for another five years, Jinping is the nation’s president, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, and chairman of the Party’s Central Military Commission.
For this term, he has decided to change positions within his strategic political team in the hope that they will defend him as he becomes increasingly reluctant to travel. For the more than two years the world has experienced the declaration of a pandemic, it has barely been seen outside of Beijing, both inside and out. And it doesn’t look like his plans will change much just yet.
After 30 months without leaving his country, he traveled last September to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, then took part in the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Samarkand.
Jinping is expected in Bali, Indonesia, for the work of the G20 summit, which the Russian leader will also attend on November 15-16.
During the closing acts of the CCP conference in Beijing which brought together 2,338 delegates, after the election of tellers and a secret ballot, the 20th Central Committee was composed of 205 full members and 171 alternates with Jinping in the lead, defending before those present – almost fearless – that “the world needs more China”.
Jinping, who studied politics and chemical engineering during his school days, did a doctorate in Marxist theory at Tsinghua University; he is a faithful admirer of the German economist and thinker Karl Marx and not once, but many times praised, quoted and celebrated him, as happened in the Great Hall of the People during the bicentenary of his birth of Marx. This is another line of conduct that brings him closer to Mao.
For this new five-year term, Jinping is committed to “rejuvenating socialism” and “rejuvenate the nation” and to this end he decided to surround himself with his loyalists by tightening the circle of the valiant and dismissed several of his officials.
First, he obtained some amendments to the CCP Constitution with the inclusion of two sections: the two establishments and the two guarantees that place Jinping as the central axis of the Communist Party and its political thought as the ideology to follow. Jinping is ambitious, he wants to control the Politburo, the Standing Committee and the Central Committee, and also impose his own forces.
“Today I want to tell you to dare to fight, dare to win, bury your head and work hard. You have to be determined to push forward and we will,” Jinping said almost without moving.
Among the key moves of his political team are Li Qiang, who will become party secretary for Beijing and will be Jinping’s number two, replacing Li Keqiang. One of the men loyal to former President Hu Jintao (2003 to 2013), Hu Chunhua, was also sacked, while politicians Zhao Leji, in charge of the fight against corruption in the CCP, and Wang Huning, director of the Political Investigation Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, will continue in their positions; Cai Qi, CCP secretary, Ding Xuexian, director of the CCP general office, and Li Xi, head of the Communist Party Disciplinary Commission, will be added.
Besides the departure of Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang and Han Zheng are leaving, the official version according to the press is that the government has decided to dismiss them for retirement reasons.
After his re-election, Jinping remarked that China’s economy has “great resilience and great potential” and that its strong fundamentals and positive trajectory will not change.
China of the future
Jinping was “warmly” and almost immediately congratulated by the Russian dictator. Putin and Jinping often treat each other like friends and are, at least in public, lavish in displays of affection.
“I am sure that the decisions of the Congress will contribute to the successful implementation of the large-scale socio-economic tasks facing China, as well as to strengthening the country’s position in the international arena,” he said. he adds. Putin wrote.
Just like North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un in a letter wishing China “a bright future”; the dictator has always been respectful of Jinping’s advice.
For his part, here in Spain, during a seminar organized by the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Madrid, Wu Haitao expressed his satisfaction with the new horizon of success that is emerging for his country.
“This means that strategic measures have been adopted and that symbolic advances and successes have materialized for the country, and that they have been offered in the political, economic and cultural fields. We have worked and are working on more reforms, on stability, on strengthening domestic politics, on progress in diplomacy, in sectors such as defence, on strengthening party discipline, on increasing of the country’s development and on the discipline of the army,” said the Chinese ambassador.
Haitao pointed out that his country has a modestly affluent society, “one of the objectives of the first centenary”, which means that extreme poverty has been eradicated; another of the objectives that the diplomat considers to have been achieved is the revitalization of the Chinese economy, which has placed it among the main world economies.
In front of a tiny group of Spanish analysts – all linked to the Asian giant in different fields – the ambassador underlined China’s interest in strengthening a multilateralism that benefits everyone.
Of socialism as the guiding principle in his country, Haitao underscored his belief that having his own Chinese characteristics combined with Marxist theories has “improved the country’s governance system” and provided an institutional guarantee for the country. and its institutions.
Where do we go from here? The representative of Chinese diplomacy in the Iberian country underlines that the new objective is to integrate the different ethnic groups of the country and to revitalize China. The deadlines for taking concrete measures range from 2020 to 2035; and from this year to have a modern and democratic socialist country.
What will happen between China and Taiwan? President Jinping is clear: there will be reunification under the “one country, two systems” mechanism as the island is seen as an essential goal for the proposed rejuvenation, but he will always pursue it under the formula of peaceful coexistence.
We will have to wait and see how China-Taiwanese relations finally unfold. For now, the Western press, especially newspapers such as The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Guardian, Le Monde and El Pas, have all written editorials highlighting the growing power of an increasingly despotic Xi. .
