Xi Jinping enthroned in China | Atalayar

Mao Zedong has died at the age of 82, after leading the People’s Republic of China he founded for nearly three decades, and if all goes as planned by current President Xi Jinping and he is in good health, he could rule China until 2036. By then he would be 83 years old.

If so, Jinping, who has already become a beacon of his country and has just been elected to rule for another five years, will have been in power for 23 years, seven years less than Mao, but enough to play equal with Zedong. , considered the father of the Cultural Revolution.

The president has ruled China since March 2013 and has a certain fixation on the historical figure of the dictator considered the bedrock of today’s China; of humble and peasant origin, Mao added to his ranks Xi Zhongxun, the father of Jinping, who for a certain sector is classified among the Eight Immortals of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) for his participation in the Maoist revolution although he ended up distancing himself from the regime, according to Blog Weekly magazine.

During her childhood, Jinping had to experience her father’s persecution by the regime after holding various positions. In 1975, at the twilight of an aging Mao, Zhongxun managed to be politically rehabilitated, which allowed Den Xiaoping to integrate him into his government after the death of the revolutionary leader.

Under Xiaoping, Xi’s father served as the CCP’s second secretary in Guangdong province, at a time when there was talk of a more liberal economic development strategy to counterbalance the Maoist legacy. His father’s influence runs deep on Jinping who sees himself more as a technical and pragmatic politician – locked in his office behind his desk – than knowing the real problems of people in cities, provinces and villages.

At the last meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, which ended on October 22, Jinping endorsed the power he accumulated during his years in power: he became the most powerful ruler since Mao’s time. A 21st century modern emperor who combines socialism, market capitalism and Marxist theory as guides for his nation.

China has returned to its worst days of ostracism, secrecy, persecution and omnipotent power concentrated in a single figurehead, augmented as a deity to be worshiped and venerated.

On March 11, 2018, the National People’s Congress passed a series of constitutional amendments to pave the way for Jinping to rule forever, until death prevails, after removing term limits. in government for a maximum of two five-year terms. stipulate an indefinite presidency for the Head of State. Jinping will follow in the footsteps of Mao, who was defeated only by illness and death.

“Uncle Xi”, as the president likes to be called by the people, especially the younger generations, is gradually dismantling the political framework inherited by Deng Xiaoping, the reformist president with whom his own father worked. Under the Xiaoping government, the Constitution stipulated time limits for political office. This was intended to prevent the emergence of another dictatorship.

Under Jinping, China increasingly resembles a dictatorship in the concentration of power, in the way government centralization is exercised, in the enshrining of its ideology and political thought in the Constitution, in the classrooms , in books and in fierce praise of his person. He took every opportunity to gain more control in society, to this day the country remains closed to international visitors.

Under the pretext of a pandemic, with health measures to control the spread of the coronavirus, he kept the Chinese population, the largest on the planet with 1.412 billion inhabitants, under his iron fist.

The tight lockdowns in provinces like Wuhan, cities like Jilin, Xian, Hainan, Yiwu and Shenzhen – among others – with strict population surveillance are telling; the separation by gender in a kind of ghetto for coronavirus patients reveals the treatment of human rights.