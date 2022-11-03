Politics
Russia agrees to join Ukraine’s grain export deal | Food News
The Russian Defense Ministry claims to have received sufficient guarantees from Kyiv on the demilitarization of the Black Sea corridor.
Russia has said it will join a UN-backed deal to allow the export of grain from Ukraine through a safe Black Sea corridor, with shipments due to resume on Wednesday.
The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that Moscow would participate again, saying it had received sufficient guarantees from Kyiv that it would not use the sea corridor for military operations against Russia.
Russia considers that the guarantees received are, for the moment, sufficient and is resuming the implementation of the agreement, the ministry said.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said earlier that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told his Turkish counterpart that the grain deal, brokered by Turkey and the United Nations, would continue to operate from Wednesday noon.
Erdogan told parliament that expeditions would continue from 12 p.m. today [09:00 GMT] as expected.
Al Jazeeras Resul Serdar, reporting from Istanbul, said Turkey’s role in Russia’s return to the initiative underscores that Ankara is now the de facto mediator between Moscow and Kyiv.
We know that Russia pulled out of the deal over the weekend, but after intensive talks between Ankara, Moscow, Kyiv and, of course, the involvement of the United Nations as well, it looks like the deal be alive and functioning again, Serdar said. .
The deal, overseen by the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul, allowed more than 9.7 million metric tons of grain and other foodstuffs to leave Ukrainian ports.
It brought much-needed relief to a global food crisis triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a major grain exporter.
Under the terms of the agreement, which was reached in July, vessels traveling to and from Ukraine are inspected by a joint team of Russian, Turkish, Ukrainian and UN officials.
Russia said on Saturday it was temporarily withdrawing from the deal, accusing Ukraine of abusing the safe shipping lane to launch a drone attack on its Black Sea fleet.
Some shipments in and out of Ukraine continued after that, but the UN said on Tuesday there would be no delivery on Wednesday.
Dangerous without Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Tuesday for reliable and long-term protection of the corridor while Russian Vladimir Putin demanded real guarantees.
In a call with Zelenskyy on Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron denounced Russia’s decision to walk out of the deal, saying it is again harming global food security.
Ukraine had dismissed Russia’s accusations as a false pretext to withdraw from the agreement.
The Kremlin has long criticized the deal, saying most shipments were arriving in Europe, not low-income countries where the grain was most needed.
Ukrainian officials have denied that claim, and data compiled by a monitoring group as part of the deal does not reflect that claim.
Grain-laden shipments continued to sail on Monday and Tuesday, but the UN said any deliveries after Russia announced its suspension were a temporary and extraordinary measure.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that it was dangerous to continue exports without Russian participation.
The Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday it had obtained written guarantees from Kyiv thanks to UN involvement and Turkish assistance.
He said that Kyiv guarantees the non-use of the humanitarian corridor and specific Ukrainian ports in the interests of the export of agricultural products to carry out military operations against the Russian Federation.
|
