Donald Trump sues New York attorney general in Florida to keep control of company





Former President Donald Trump has sued New York Attorney General Letitia James in Florida in a bid to thwart his attempt to wrest control of his real estate company and obtain information about his finances.

In a lawsuit, according to Trump, filed Wednesday in Palm Beach County state court, and which closely resembles his posts on Truth Social — his Twitter-like social media site — Trump accused James of a war of bullying and harassment. The complaint could not be immediately confirmed on the courts website.

James sued Trump and his three children in September, claiming they had inflated the value of his real estate company’s assets.

She is asking for $250 million in reimbursement and preventing her companies from doing business in New York. Last month, she asked a judge to appoint an independent monitor to oversee the company before the civil case goes to trial.

What began as a cartoonish, thinly veiled effort to publicly slander President Trump for personal political gain has morphed into a plot to gain control of a global private company ultimately owned by a revocable trust. of Florida in which President Trump is the constituent, Trump’s attorneys wrote. in the complaint.

Trump claims James is violating his privacy by seeking details of his revocable trust. He sought a preliminary and permanent injunction preventing James from obtaining a copy of the trust or exercising any authority over it.

Multiple judges have dismissed Donald Trump’s baseless attempts to evade justice, and no number of lawsuits will deter us from pursuing this fraud, a spokesperson for James said in a statement.

The case is Trump v. James, Circuit Court of the 15th Judicial Circuit, Palm Beach County, Florida.

