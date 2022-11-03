Donald Trump settles 2015 lawsuit with protesters





Former President Donald Trump has settled a lawsuit accusing security officers of brutalizing protesters outside Trump Tower in Manhattan in 2015 – just before the case went to trial in a Bronx court.

Five immigration activists claimed three Trump Tower security guards tried to stop them from protesting outside the iconic 5th Avenue building on September 3, 2015 by shoving them, stealing and tearing up their signs and punching one of them, according to their trial.

The settlement agreement was reached on Wednesday after five jurors were selected earlier this week for the trial — with one other juror and four alternates remaining to choose from, plaintiff attorney Benjamin Dictor told the Post.

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

But a joint statement said: “The parties all agree that the plaintiffs in the action, and all people, have the right to engage in peaceful protest on public sidewalks.”

Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, said their camp was happy to finally have the case closed.

“While we look forward to proceeding to trial to demonstrate the frivolity of this matter, the parties were ultimately able to reach an amicable resolution,” Habba said in a statement. “We are very satisfied with this result and are happy to finally be able to put an end to this matter once and for all.”

The attorney for the protesters said the other side “looked at the canon of a Bronx jury that was about to be presented with overwhelming evidence in support of the plaintiffs’ claims.”

“Nevertheless, the plaintiffs are proud to have settled their claims and to have won written acknowledgment from Donald Trump of their right to protest on the public sidewalk,” he told The Post. “Powerful men can put their names on buildings, but the sidewalk will always belong to the people.”

Jurors reportedly saw a video of Trump’s deposition in the case, after a judge ruled the former president would not be required to testify in person.

The plaintiffs also planned to play a deposition from Trump’s former personal attorney and “fixer,” Michael Cohen, who claimed he heard Trump tell staff to “get rid of” the protesters. Trump had claimed he only found out about the protest a day or two after it happened.

The melee was filmed by media present at a press conference Trump was holding about his bid for president.

While the case was set to take place in Bronx Supreme Court, the Trump Organization is on trial in Manhattan court on criminal tax evasion charges.

Trump is not charged in the case, which accuses his namesake company of helping top executives avoid employee benefit taxes.

