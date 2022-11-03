Xi Jinping Promised Financial Stability, But He’s Not Delivering It

Chinese President Xi Jinping

fang hong that’s not a activist typical. For years he ran a packaging materials factory in Qingzhouan intermediate city in the south China. However, recently, the 51-year-old lost millions of yuan investing in high-end financial products. low risk. The experience was shocking and prompted her to connect with hundreds of mostly wealthy people who, like her, are outraged by their losses. Ms. Fang gathered information and petitioned local regulators. In September, he meets customers from all over the country at the entrance to his bank to demand the return of their money.

Such incidents are increasingly common among chinese middle class. Over the past five years, the state has suppressed bank assets shadow, which are not recorded on lenders’ balance sheets and include a dizzying array of financial products. As a result, the stock of these assets has decreased by 15% since 2017, but still stands at $56 trillion. yuan ($8 trillion), or one-seventh of all banking system assets. And now that the economy of China slows, investors are discovering that many financial products marketed as low-risk are, in fact, high-risk.

Xi Jinping, the leader of China, who has just won a third term, cites financial stability as one of his main objectives. The problem is that finding safe investments in China is becoming increasingly difficult. the strict capital controls prevent people from using their money abroad. The stock markets The Chinese are volatile and offer miserable returns. according eastern silver, a financial data company, only 1% of local funds have produced returns this year, and investors have lost money on the rest. The property market, long the top destination for investment thanks to steadily rising house prices, has been hit by the government’s crackdown on debt. Prices have fallen in many cities.

As a result, China’s cash industry, an important part of the country’s shadow banking system and another popular investment destination, has also been affected. Trust products have high investment thresholds (generally above 1 million yuan) and attract wealthier investors. Banks often sell them, promising higher returns on deposits and funneling funds to riskier borrowers who might not otherwise be able to access loans. Property developers have been heavy borrowers.

The defaults were weird. But when developers go bankrupt, they often default on their commitments. Between 40% and 60% of the assets of three major trust companies (Minsheng, Wanxiang and Huachen) are underperforming this year. Anxin, another large company, reports that almost all of its assets have moved south. Of the 57 billion yuan in investments that trust companies defaulted on in the first seven months of this year, some 80 percent were related to home loans. Wang Zhen Hwabao Securities, a broker, recently called these investments a disaster area.

The Mrs. Croc invested nearly 10 million yuan in two products in 2020 and 2021. They were sold by a Chinese subsidiary of the East Asia Bank (bea), headquartered in hong kongbut issued by Minsheng. A bea salesman assured him that he would be able to collect in mid-2021, when he expected to need the funds to build a polythene plant. But when that time came, the funds were frozen. The bank employees told him to wait. A year later, she and more than 200 other investors, with hundreds of millions of yuan at stake, have not seen principal or interest on the proceeds.

The demonstrations in the bea caught the authorities off guard. Hundreds of people have shown up at bank branches over the past month. At a meeting at Shanghai, protesters demanding the return of their money surrounded the building for several hours. In some ways, the incident looked like a small bank run, with many customers asking to withdraw financial products and deposits. The bank released a statement saying customers could still withdraw money from their accounts.

These protests are part of a larger trend. In May, people from all over the country gathered in the town of Zhengzhou, in central China, to protest the freezing of 40 billion yuan in deposits in six village banks. The banks, all tycoon-owned, had lured deposits through online platforms, promising high interest rates. But the funds were embezzled and the tycoon fled. The local government is now trying to pay at least some of the customers.

In August, angry shoppers gathered at a branch of the Banco Bohai in Shanghai to request more information about their mortgages for homes in a development that has halted construction due to a lack of money. Online rumors of a withdrawal freeze also sparked a September deposit rush at one of the largest banks in the province of jiangsu. The bank was finally able to calm its clientele, but it was also forced to increase its equity.

It seems likely that the situation will get worse. The central bank of china identified 122 high-risk teams among the country’s 1,651 communal banks. Confidence in these small banks is wearing thin; many customers try to transfer their deposits to larger, more established institutions. In banks with fragile balance sheets, this dynamic quickly turns into a crisis. as indicated Zongyuan Zoe Liu of the Council on Foreign Relationsa group of experts in New YorkSome village banks have been forced to limit withdrawals, shorten opening hours or even freeze accounts to prevent deposit runs. Such measures are only a short-term solution, as they tend to trigger further panics and additional runs on deposits.

This is all bad news for Xi. There’s a reason he made financial stability a central goal. A failing banking sector undermines support for its government. And for people like Ms. Fang, as well as those who notice her protests, China’s financial system has rarely seemed more unstable.

