Revealed! The suffix Wi in Jokowi’s greeting is not an abbreviation of Widodo – Solopos.com





SOLOPOS.COM – Michel Romagnan (center) died in Solo, Wednesday (02/11/2022) overnight. Michel is a business partner of President Joko Widodo who is said to be one of the first people to greet Jokowi. (Special) Solopos.com, SOLO – A Solo furniture contractor who is also a close friend of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Slamet Raharjo, revealed that the suffix “wi” in Jokowi’s greeting is not an abbreviation of Widodo. He then explained the origin of the suffix wi. According to Slamet, who worked at CV Roda Jati before starting his own furniture business, the suffix “wi” in President Jokowi’s nickname comes from the French word “oui” which means “yes” in Indonesian. PromotionDaihatsu Rocky, a car of Rp. 200 million, so only Rp. 99,000 This is inseparable from Jokowi’s habit of always answering “yes, yes, yes” when getting directions. Slamet said Jokowi’s appeal to President Joko Widodo was first made by Romagnol Michel Laurent Adolphe. Michel is one of CV Roda Jati’s senior consultants. For information, Jokowi worked at CV Roda Jati for several years. Slamet, who is also a close friend of Michel, said the suffix “wi” in Jokowi’s greeting is not an abbreviation of Widodo but of the word “oui”. “So Michel’s story was that his real nickname was Mr. Wi or Mr. Ya. Originally it was not an abbreviation for Widodo, but in French ‘oui’ it reads ‘wee’ while in Indonesian it means ‘oui’. Because according to Michel, Mr. Jokowi when we spoke to him, he always said ‘yes, yes, yes’, so we nicknamed him Mr. Ya or Joko Oui which later became Jokowi”, he said. . Solopos.comThursday (3/11/2022). Also Read: Sad News Jokowi’s French Business Partner Dies in Dr Oen Solo Hospital Another version of the origin of Jokowi’s greetings According to Slamet, Jokowi’s nickname for Joko Widodo was used by Michel when they both worked at CV Roda Jati. “I don’t know exactly when the name was given, but Mr. Michel Romagnan tells the story. The name Jokowi was given when they worked together at CV Roda Jati,” he explained. Now Michel is gone. The man from France died at Dr. Oen Solo Hospital on Wednesday night (02/11/2022). It is not known what caused Michel’s death. Meanwhile, there is another version regarding the origin of Jokowi’s greeting to President Joko Widodo. There is the figure of Bernad Chene, a man who is also a French national, who is believed to be the first person to give Joko Widodo the nickname Jokowi. Read also: Inauguration of JOKOWI-JK: These are the words of the people who pushed Jokowi into politics In a vlog uploaded to Jokowi’s Youtube channel, Bernard Chene said that for the French, the name Joko Widodo was too long as a nickname, so it was shortened to Jokowi. Benard Chene was one of President Jokowi’s business partners when he was still working in the furniture business. He first met Jokowi in 1999 in Solo.

