Trust and credibility are key for developed India, says PM Modi

For a developed India, trust and credibility are essential and we must develop such an administrative ecosystem with zero tolerance for corruption, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Modi said that many times corrupt people are glorified though they are imprisoned even after they are proven to be corrupt. This situation is not good for Indian society.

No corrupt person should have politico-social support, the prime minister said. He also said that when one acts with conviction, the whole nation stands together.

We have been trying to change the shortage and pressure system for 8 years. The government is trying to bridge the gap between supply and demand,” he added.

The Prime Minister said that for a developed India, trust and credibility are essential and that peoples’ trust in the government builds peoples’ self-confidence.

The Prime Minister lamented that previous governments not only lost the trust of the people, but also failed to trust the people.

The legacy of the long period of slavery to corruption, exploitation and resource control was unfortunately reinforced after independence. It has seriously harmed at least four generations of this country, he said.

We must completely change this decades-long path in the Azadi ka Amrit Kaal, the Prime Minister stressed.