Stewart Rhodes wanted me to give Trump a message: Witness





A government witness in the seditious conspiracy trial of Stewart Rhodes claims the leader of the Oath Keepers asked him to deliver a message telling then-President Donald Trump to seize power by force.

“You must use the act of insurrection and use the power of the presidency to stop it,” Rhodes allegedly told Trump in a typed message entered into evidence. “And all of us veterans will support you, as will the vast majority of the military.”

According to testimony, Rhodes personally entered this message into the phone of government witness Jason Alpers, a military veteran with combat and special operations experience in Iraq and Afghanistan.

He testified that Rhodes delivered the message during his meeting with the head of the Oath Keepers in the parking lot of a Fry’s electronics store in Texas on January 10, 2021.

Rhodes, he claims, wanted him to deliver the message to Trump, knowing that Alpers had a line with the 45th president.

“Not directly but indirectly,” Alpers said.

Alpers said he stealthily recorded the meeting with a recording device he said looked like a thumb drive in case he needed to deliver the message to Trump.

“I was really using it for my protection, making sure I had an accurate account of it,” he said.

This recording, which Alpers turned over to the FBI months later, was entered into evidence and played in court. It features a lengthy discussion of the Insurrection Act, which members of Oath Keepers say would allow Trump to militarize groups like them to keep him in power.

“I mean, we heard he dropped the Insurrection Act, now we hear he didn’t drop it,” Rhodes said.

But Alpers apparently disagreed.

“I hear he didn’t,” he replied.

“Okay,” Rhodes said. “So, what do you hear?” »

“Uh, that he didn’t drop it,” Alpers continued.

After some further discussion, Alpers predicted that Trump would ultimately not invoke him.

“I don’t think the Insurrection Act will be signed, me personally,” he said. “That doesn’t mean I’m not going to take what we’re talking about and deliver it to the right place, okay?”

By this, Alpers continued in the strip, he meant the “leader”.

Asked by the prosecutor who the “leader” was, Alpers clarified, “I meant to convey the message to President Trump.”

This message, allegedly relayed by Rhodes to give to Trump, was grim.

“You and your children will die in prison, and we veterans will die in battle fighting traitors to whom YOU have ceded all powers of the presidency,” Rhodes reportedly wrote for Trump’s consumption. The message also called on the former president to arrest members of Congress.

After initially invoking images of the Civil War, Rhodes in the message turned to the specter of World War II: “Be a Churchill, not a Chamberlain.

Alpers testified that he did not forward the message because he disagreed with it.

As a veteran, says Alpers, he has seen fights, and the recording seems to show that Alpers discourages Rhodes from continuing down this path.

“I can tell you right now that I don’t wish civil war on anyone,” Alpers said on the tape.

“We’re gonna get it bud,” Rhodes replied, according to the transcript.

When asked why he pushed back against Rhodes on this point, Alpers told the prosecutor: “Asking for the civil war to be on American soil […] it means blood is going to be shed on the streets where your family is.

After Alpers finished her testimony, FBI Agent Jennifer Banks returned to the witness box to analyze cell tower data. According to the witness, this data placed Joshua James, a member of Rhodes, SoRelle and Oath Keepers, in the Dallas area, the location of the meeting, at the time.

A former member of the Oath Keepers who is now cooperating with the government previously testified that Rhodes spoke as if he had a “direct line” to Trump. Another former Oath Keepers member said Rhodes made a speakerphone call at a hotel after Jan. 6, asking to be connected to Trump.

[Image of Rhodes from DOJ, via Ford Fischer / News2Share; Image of Trump by Sean Rayford/Getty Images]

