Turkey’s inflation tops 85% as Erdogan continues to rule out interest rate hikes





The number of Russian tourists to Europe has dropped significantly over the summer, but has increased in several other destinations, including Turkey (here). Onur Dog | Sopa Pictures | Light flare | Getty Images Inflation in Turkey rose for the 17th consecutive month in October, reaching 85.5% year-on-year as food and energy prices continued to climb, according to official figures. Food prices have increased by 99% compared to the same period last year, housing has increased by 85% and transport has increased by 117%, the Turkish Statistical Institute reported on Thursday. The national producer price index shows an increase of 157.69% per year and an increase of 7.83% on a monthly basis. The monthly increase in consumer prices was 3.54%. The dramatic increase in the cost of living in this country of 85 million people has continued unabated for nearly two years, alongside a major devaluation of the Turkish currency, the read . Controversially, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is refusing to raise interest rates, insisting it would hurt the economy. Economists and critics say his policies have continued to hurt the lira and drive up inflation, fomenting a currency crisis. Turkey’s central bank lowered its key rate on October 20 by 150 basis points for the third consecutive month of decline, from 12% to 10.5% despite Turkish inflation at over 83% at the time. Erdogan says the cuts are good for growth and will continue. The president remains committed to bringing the country’s interest rate down to single digits by the end of this year. “My biggest battle is against interest. My biggest enemy is interest. We lowered the interest rate to 12%,” the president said at an event in late September. “Is that enough? It’s not enough. It has to go down further.” Turkey’s central bank “will remain under pressure from President Erdogan for softer policy,” Liam Peach, senior emerging markets economist at London-based Capital Economics, wrote in an analyst note after the data was released. He added that “although the CBRT [Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey] said it would make another 150 basis point interest rate cut at its meeting later this month, there is a risk of further easing beyond that, adding pressure to the further decline on the pound.” The lira was trading roughly flat that day at 18.61 to the dollar. It has lost more than 28% of its value against the greenback since the start of the year and almost 50% over the last full year.

