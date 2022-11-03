Mamata Banerjee fights for Bengali variety of rice and asks PM Modi to do so to avoid losing business

Mamata Banerjee has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrange for the type of premium aromatic rice known as “Gobindobhog” to be exempt from export tariffs.

Gobindobhog rice, also known as Govind Bhog, is highly valued for presenting to the Almighty (Govind) both domestically and abroad, especially in Europe and the Gulf regions, according to the Chief Minister of West Bengal.

In September, a 20% customs duty was imposed by the Centre. For this reason, the years of work devoted to the development of the export market for the high-end Gobindobhog variety have been badly damaged, with an adverse influence on the demand and the domestic price of paddy and, consequently, on the incomes of the farmers, Banerjee said.

Banerjee compares Gobindobhog rice with Basmati rice, which is exempt from 20% customs duty in the same way, and says Gobindobhog rice should enjoy the privilege of avoiding loss of business”.

Only a few districts in West Bengal grow pure Gobindobhog rice, which was given a geographical identity in 2017. Compared to MSP for rice, it fetches a significantly higher price, Bengal CM said in a letter. Since 2011, as part of our efforts to increase farmers’ incomes in Bengal, the Mamata Banerjee government has encouraged the development of the premium variety in suitable locations in place of coarse-grained rice, she added.

According to Banerjee, other countries – such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait among others in the Gulf region need Gobindobhog rice. She claims in the letter that the state administration has been encouraging exports of this type of premium Gobindobhog rice in addition to increasing production in suitable regions to sustain overseas demand.

Gobindobhog rice is generally used in and around Bengal to make rice-based desserts. Moreover, it is also used to make flavored rice and pulao.

(With ANI inputs)