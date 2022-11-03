Trump sues New York attorney general, says his ‘bullying war’ and ‘obsessive pursuit’ are illegal





Donald Trump on Wednesday filed a lawsuit in Florida against New York Attorney General Letitia James, whom he called “twisted and very partisan” and claims she is abusing her position to “recklessly hurt him,” him, his family and his business. He also claimed she attributed it to a “war of intimidation and harassment”.

“Today I filed a lawsuit in Florida State Circuit Court against corrupt New York State Attorney General Letitia Peekaboo James,” Trump wrote in an email to his supporters.

In the statement, Trump added: “Twisted and highly partisan James now thinks it’s New York State’s business to go after my revocable trust and dig into my private estate plan, only to looking for ways to recklessly hurt myself, my family, my businesses and my tens of millions of supporters.”

The former president used similar language in the lawsuit, in which he alleged that James was pursuing “a relentless, pernicious, public and shameless crusade” against him “for the stated purpose of destroying him personally, financially and politically”.

JURY SELECTION BEGINS IN MANHATTAN TRIAL AGAINST TRUMP ORGANIZATION

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a ‘Save America’ rally on October 22, 2022 in Robstown, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Trump also argued that James’ “vitriolous and obsessive pursuit” of him caused her to take actions that were “unbecoming of a state attorney general.”

In his statement, Trump called New York “one of the most criminal places in the world with murder, robbery, drug dealing and all other forms of crime setting records every week”, and maintained that James was not doing enough to alleviate this problem.

New York Attorney General Letitia James at the Attorney General’s Office on September 21, 2022 in New York, New York. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Trump also claimed that the lawsuit would not proceed if he did not win the presidency in 2016.

“We must defend our country, fight against unlawful persecution and make America even more beautiful!” he concluded.

The president also echoed the statement on Truth Social, his favorite social media platform following his lifetime ban from Twitter.

The lawsuit is the latest in Trump’s legal row with New York and James, who filed a lawsuit against Trump last month when she accused him and his family of financial fraud. James also referred his findings to the Internal Revenue Service and federal prosecutors.

NEW YORK AG SUES TRUMP OVER FRAUD ALLEGATIONS

Former US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Legacy Sports USA on October 09, 2022 in Mesa, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

His office told Axios that Trump’s trial would have no bearing on their criminal investigation.

“Multiple judges have dismissed Donald Trump’s baseless attempts to evade justice, and no number of lawsuits will deter us from pursuing this fraud,” a spokesperson told the publication.

“We sued Donald Trump because he committed significant financial fraud. That fact has not changed, and our determination to ensure that no matter how powerful or what his politics are, no one is above law,” the spokesperson added.

Trump, a New York native, spends much of his time in Palm Beach, Florida at his Mar-a-Lago estate. The legal wrangle comes amid the 2022 midterm elections, which Trump has personally given dozens of endorsements to, and ahead of a potential presidential election in 2024.

