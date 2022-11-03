Trump settles lawsuit over alleged assault during Trump Tower protest





NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) – Donald Trump and his namesake company have settled a lawsuit brought by protesters who said his security guards violently attacked them as they demonstrated outside Trump Tower in September 2015 over his statements on immigration.

Trump, the Trump Organization and the plaintiffs agreed to dismiss the seven-year lawsuit over the alleged assault in a joint filing Wednesday in a New York state court in the Bronx. A trial began this week.

“The parties all agree that the plaintiffs in the action, and all persons, have the right to engage in peaceful protest on public sidewalks,” the two parties said in a joint statement.

Lawyers for the protesters did not immediately respond to requests for additional comment.

“While we look forward to proceeding with a trial to demonstrate the frivolity of this matter, the parties were ultimately able to reach an amicable resolution,” Trump attorney Alina Habba said in a statement. “We are very satisfied with this result.”

The September 3, 2015 incident at Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan came 2½ months after Trump, while announcing his first run for the White House, complained about the sending of immigrants to the United States through Mexico.

“They’re bringing drugs, they’re bringing crime, they’re rapists,” Trump said.

According to the complaint, Trump’s security chief punched a protester, Efrain Galicia, in the head while a security guard tried to choke Galicia.

The protesters, all of Mexican descent, said they were carrying signs satirizing Trump’s campaign slogan “Make America Great Again!” replacing “Trump: Make America Racist Again!”

Like other lawsuits against Trump, the protesters’ case was delayed in part because Trump was president.

Trump sat down in October 2021 for a video deposition, where he expressed concern that he might be hit in public appearances with fruit, but denied trying to encourage supporters to be violent.

“I wanted people to be ready because we were alerted that they were going to bear fruit,” he said. “And some fruits are much worse than – tomatoes are bad, by the way. But it’s very dangerous.”

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Mark Porter

