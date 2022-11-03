Pakistanis must stand up for their rights, Imran Khan says on day 6 of protest march





On Wednesday, ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan called on the Pakistani people to ‘stand up for their rights’ as he targeted his political opponents, saying the coalition government had come to power through a ‘deal’ to have their cases quashed of corruption.

Addressing his supporters in Gujranwala in Punjab province at the start of the 6th day of his protest march which he launched from Lahore on October 28, Khan said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was preparing to return while his younger brother and incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif got his affairs sorted out as part of an “agreement”.

The Pakistani leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) also alleged that ex-president Asif Ali Zardari also settled his corruption cases.

“What I see is that only petty crooks will be caught and the rich will be unharmed,” the 70-year-old leader said, adding that criminals have become leaders.

He lamented that Pakistan’s biggest problem is corrupt people gaining leadership without any accountability.

Speaking about a case against Shehbaz, Khan alleged that the incumbent prime minister was set to be convicted in the Rs 16 billion corruption cases but “he was given a deal and was saved and appointed prime minister. “.

He also questioned the deaths of officers investigating corruption cases against Shehbaz and said “all the officers died one after another.”

“All the officers investigating Shehbaz’s corruption cases died one after another. No one asked how they died all of a sudden, he said.

The former prime minister urged people to stand up for their rights or they would never get justice.

“I have to say here that justice is only served in a humane society. You all need to support me. I tell you all that it is better to die than to become a slave,” he added.

Khan also said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the anti-corruption body, was not under his control when he was prime minister. “We couldn’t do anything. NAB was not in my hands. Those who controlled the NAB saved these crooks. At the end of the sixth day of the long march, Khan warned that his protest, which he calls a movement for haqeeqi azadi’ (true freedom), will continue for the next 10 months.

“Nobody should think that our movement will end in Islamabad. This will continue for the next 10 months until we have no elections,” he said addressing participants in Ghakhar Mandi, a small town on GT Road near Gujranwala.

He reiterated that he does not accept the current government and would rather die than “bow down to these thieves”.

Khan said he was witnessing huge crowds and he could safely bet rallies in Rawalpindi and Islamabad would break all records.

He also said that a revolution was underway and it was up to the government to channel it through elections.

He also did not spare the establishment, saying that if the military was neutral according to its demands, then what was stopping them from holding free elections.

“During the press conference, it was said that we (the army) are neutral and apolitical. My question is this: if you have decided to be neutral, what prevents you from having fair and free elections? Let the nation decide,” he said.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police, in response to Khan’s claim that security personnel would join his march in the nation’s capital, dismissed propaganda campaigns by some political leaders against security force officers. capital security.

“The ICT police and other civilian armed forces are the guarantors of peace in the federal capital. Such propaganda campaigns and rumors will strengthen the resolve and morale of those responsible,” he tweeted.

He also said that all officers and jawans have a clear understanding of their duties and are working in accordance with the law.

Khan, who was ousted from power in April after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, spoke of a ‘threatening letter’ from the United States and claimed it was part of a foreign plot to impeach him as he was not acceptable to follow an independent foreign policy. The United States has dismissed the claims outright.

At the start of the march, his close confidant Faisal Javed pledged participants to follow the Constitution and support Khan in his “struggle”.

Meanwhile, after the slow movement of the protest march to Islamabad was criticized, party leader Fawad Chaudhry hit back, saying he would move at his own pace. “We will also continue to modify our plan to reach Islamabad in order to confuse the government,” he said.

The party’s long march, now on the road for six days, was to reach Islamabad in seven days according to the original plan.

The march was due to arrive in Islamabad on November 4, but PTI leader Asad Umar said the protest convoy would reach the capital on November 11.

The Punjab provincial home ministry issued a high alert for Rawalpindi ahead of the arrival of Khan’s long march.

The provincial interior department has asked the district administration, police, law enforcement agencies and hospitals to stay on high alert and take precautionary measures ahead of the protest march.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, at a press conference in the federal capital on Tuesday, had asked the PTI leader to avoid politics of agitation and sit down with political parties to resolve differences through dialogue in the interest of Pakistan.

Khan has demanded a snap election and he is leading the long march to Islamabad to enforce his demands. The term of the current National Assembly will end in August 2023 and new elections are expected to be held within 60 days.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/world/pakistan-stand-for-rights-imran-khan-protest-march-8247028/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos