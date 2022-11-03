Congratulating Benjamin Netanyahu, US must issue clear warning to China





BEnjamin Netanyahu is set for a historic sixth return to the Israeli Prime Minister’s office. Tuesday’s election results suggest Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party will lead a coalition of far-right and religious parties to a comfortable majority of more than 65 Knesset seats. The Biden administration should congratulate Netanyahu on his remarkable victory. Biden should reaffirm that America will not allow Iran to develop a nuclear strike capability. But the president and Congress must also make it clear that they will not quietly tolerate two developments negative for American interests: the deliberate weakening of the American alliance with Jordan and, as a priority, the continuation of high-level Israeli cooperation. with China. Relevant to the Jordanian concern, like Barak Ravid reports, the Biden administration is considering a policy of non-engagement with Netanyahu’s coalition partner, Itamar Ben-Gvir. The fear is that Ben-Gvir will use his newfound power to destabilize East Jerusalem’s fragile socio-religious balance. Any non-engagement policy would be a mistake. Ben-Gvir may be racist, but whatever ministry he currently leads will reflect Israel’s democratic will. And the United States must work with Israeli ministers to ensure that the status quo in East Jerusalem is not further degraded. This is important for reasons of potential future peace agreements, Israel’s security in the face of escalating Palestinian terrorist threats from the West Bank, and US-Israeli relations with Jordan. Far more important, however, is US pressure on Netanyahu to avoid his return to pro-China policies. It is a necessary message since, compared to interim Prime Minister Yair Lapid and his predecessor Naftali Bennett, Netanyahu has shown a willingness to prioritize Sino-Russian interests over those of the United States. Netanyahu’s traditional friendly approach to Vladimir Putin has its justifying nuances. While frustrating to many in the West, Israel’s warning against increased military support for Ukraine, which Netanyahu is likely to continue, is understandable. Israel has a critical national security interest in maintaining influence over Russia with respect to its Syrian military presence and associated influence over Bashar Assad’s regime and Iranian/aligned terrorist actors. In weighing national interests, Israel cannot sacrifice this influence by sending advanced weapons to Ukraine and thereby risk alienating Russia. Netanyahu has no such excuses on China. Israeli business interests cannot come at the expense of overriding US national security concerns. Unfortunately, by allowing high-tech transfers and Chinese access to Israel’s critical infrastructure, Netanyahu’s record on China has been clearly detrimental to the United States. At times, Netanyahu’s service to Chinese interests has been free. Take, for example, his 2017 call for Xi to play a greater role in international affairs. Netanyahu said, “We are your perfect junior partner for this effort. …I believe it’s a marriage made in heaven. This marriage led to significant Chinese high-tech developments that enhanced the most advanced capabilities of the Chinese military. They thus directly endanger the lives of American servicemen who could soon lead a war against the People’s Liberation Army. The threat underscores why then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivered a stern China-related message to Netanyahu during a May 2020 visit. In reviewing technology infrastructure investments to assess technology transfers, application remains far too weak. Top line: As must also now apply to Britain, Germany and all other US allies, if Netanyahu fails to address US life and death concerns regarding China, its government will face serious consequences.

