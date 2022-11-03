Saddened, say PM Modi, CM Patel as tributes pour in for veteran Gandhian Ela Bhatt





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were among those who offered their condolences on the death of women’s rights activist and veteran Gandhian Ela Bhatt on Wednesday.

Condoling on her death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted in Gujarati: Saddened by the death of Elaben Bhatt. She will be long remembered for her efforts to promote women’s empowerment, social service and education to young people… Bhatt died in Ahmedabad after a brief illness at the age of 89. Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel tweeted: I am deeply saddened by the passing of prominent social activist Padma Bhushan Elaben Bhatt, founder of SEWA organization… Through Women Economic Empowerment, she lit the flame of elevation in many families. Expressing his condolences, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, ….She dedicated her life to Gandhi’s ideals and transformed the lives of millions of women, empowering them. My most sincere condolences to his family and his many admirers. A Padma Bhushan recipient and a pioneer in women’s rights, she has dedicated her life to empowering them through grassroots entrepreneurship, her outstanding legacy will always inspire, tweeted Indian National Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Other senior Congress officials who have expressed grief over his passing include Jairam Ramesh, the general secretary for communications. Ela Bhatt was a truly iconic figure and a pioneer of the empowerment movement in the unorganized sector, first in Gujarat and then across the country. SEWA is her greatest legacy and has made a huge difference in the lives of millions of women and their families. Ela Bhatt was undeterred by the attacks on her in New India and maintained her dignity and grace throughout, Ramesh tweeted. Chairman of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC), Jagdish Thakor, and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, Sukhram Rathwa, said in a statement that all of Gujarat was saddened by the news of the death of ‘Elaben Bhatt, who truly preserved Gandhi’s values. Elaben Bhatt, who truly worked tirelessly for women until her last breath, has changed the lives of millions of women through her lifelong work in the field of women’s empowerment. She believed that only when women become empowered in the economic and social spheres can they be truly independent. With his passing, Gujarat and the entire country suffered an irreparable loss, he said. Former GPCC chairman Arjunbhai Modhwadia also expressed his condolences. Media Officer and GPCC Spokesman Manish Doshi said that Bhatt, who was born in the environment of the freedom movement, who followed the path of Gandhi and who was the founder of Gujarat Vidyapith and who empowered women through a constructive agenda and globalized it, left us all. . On October 4, 2022, the Gujarat Viyapith Ahmedabad Board of Trustees accepted Bhatts’ resignation as chancellor of the 102-year-old university, citing health reasons. She had held the position since 2015. Recalling her association of more than six years of work with Elaben Bhatt, former Vice Chancellor of Gujarat Vidyapith Anamik Shah said: She would say Gandhiji ka kaam Gandhiji ka naam liye bina karo (doing Gandhian work without using his name). She was actively involved in Vidyapith activities and attended all meetings until the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Until recently, she traveled by auto rickshaw despite having an air-conditioned car, Shah said. We learned a lot from her…She was a living example of how to correlate and harmonize Gandhi’s ideology and philosophy in life…, said Gujarat Vidyapith Administrator Uttambhai Parmar.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/ahmedabad/saddened-say-pm-modi-cm-patel-as-tributes-pour-in-for-veteran-gandhian-ela-bhatt-8246080/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos