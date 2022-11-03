Erdogan could talk to Elon Musk to avoid paying Twitter’s $8 fee: Report





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan may talk to Elon Musk about Twitter verification fees, per ATV.

Erdogan told ATV he could also “do diplomacy” with Musk.

Musk doubled the number of verified users paying $8 per month for a blue tick and other features.



Turkey’s president said Wednesday he could talk to Elon Musk to negotiate a way to waive the proposed Twitter verification fee of $8 a month. Reuters reported the news, citing an interview with the Turkish broadcaster MTB. Recep Tayyip Erdogan told ATV he was considering talking to Musk about the $8 monthly subscription, which would give users a blue tick, the ability to post a long-form video, priority in search and fewer ads , according to Reuters. Twitter’s verification fee “could be different for us,” Erdogan told ATV, Reuters reported. “We could also do diplomacy with him.” Erdogan, who appears to post regularly on Twitter, is verified on the social media platform. This means that Twitter has confirmed that Erdogan’s account belongs to him. Other prominent politicians, celebrities, journalists, and personalities have also been verified on the site, but some may lose their blue tick if they refuse to pay the $8 fee when implementing it. The blue checkmark is currently free, but Twitter plans to start charging for blue verification badges next week. Bloomberg reported Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Musk has received backlash for the proposed $8 fee from celebrities and government officials, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Nevertheless, the billionaire did not back down. Musk tweeted on Tuesday: “To all the complainers, keep complaining, but it will cost you $8. He also has Told AOC: “Your feedback is appreciated, pay $8 now.” The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX on Wednesday tweeted a meme showing a person smiling at an $8 price tag on a Starbucks coffee, but crying when seeing the same price tag on a Twitter verification badge. Since closing the $44 billion Twitter deal last week, Musk has fired various senior executives and the CEO, announced future changes to the platform, and planned to lay off around 50% of the company’s workforce.

