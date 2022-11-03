The boss of the giant manufacturer Boeing comes to Jokowi Palace, what’s up?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) received a visit from Boeing International Chairman Michael Arthur and his delegation at Merdeka Palace, Presidential Palace Complex, Jakarta on Wednesday (2/11/2022). Transport Minister (Menhub) Budi Karya Sumadi who accompanied the president at the meeting said that Boeing is a strategic partner of Indonesia in the aviation industry. ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “Boeing is very interested and will always provide support to Indonesia. Of course, this support can be implemented with concrete policies,” Budi Karya said. The transport minister said the meeting also discussed the regime for the need for planes. Budi said that the Ministry of Transport in particular also organized a discussion session on the aviation industry during the G20 in Bali. Photo: (Rusman – Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat)

President Joko Widodo received a visit from Boeing International Chairman Michael Arthur and his delegation at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Wednesday (2/11/2022). (Rusman – Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat Photo: (Rusman – Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat)President Joko Widodo received a visit from Boeing International Chairman Michael Arthur and his delegation at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Wednesday (2/11/2022). (Rusman – Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat “There’s one thing that’s being short-circuited, which is that demand exceeds supply. That means there has to be an additional supply of planes. Boeing will discuss that and what plans will be considered,” he said. he declared. “At the G20 in Bali, as Minister of Transport, I also held a discussion session on aviation, on how we can improve the capacity of Indonesian aviation so that it can meet all the needs of the community,” he said. The Minister of Transport also explained that President Jokowi had stressed the importance of collaboration and strategic cooperation between Boeing and other relevant parties in Indonesia. “The President also said that for Boeing to also collaborate with stakeholders in Indonesia, such as PTDI (PT Dirgantara Indonesia), there is a MoU in which PTDI performs construction design and also performs supplier activities. for Boeing which we hope will approach the figure of 1 trillion rupees,” the transport minister said. Photo: (Rusman – Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat)

President Joko Widodo received a visit from Boeing International Chairman Michael Arthur and his delegation at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Wednesday (2/11/2022). (Rusman – Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat Photo: (Rusman – Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat)President Joko Widodo received a visit from Boeing International Chairman Michael Arthur and his delegation at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Wednesday (2/11/2022). (Rusman – Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat In addition, the Minister of Transport said that Boeing is also willing to carry out learning activities to improve people’s abilities. Moreover, the Minister of Transport considers that the role of Indonesia is more and more important for the other countries of the world. “The other thing is capacity building, Boeing is also willing to do learning activities for the community. But the important thing is that we see our country becoming more and more an important country around the world at middle of the G20 where the universal community really gives an appreciation to Indonesia,” said the Minister of Transport. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Jokowi Working Tour: From Batang, Jakarta, to Kendari (cha/cha)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20221102161912-4-384600/bos-produsen-raksasa-boeing-datang-ke-istana-jokowi-ada-apa The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos