Prime Minister Modi congratulates independent India’s first voter as 106-year-old Negi votes in Himachal poll
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated 106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi on exercising his franchise for the 34th time.
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said: “This is commendable and should inspire young voters to participate in elections and strengthen our democracy.
Negi, India’s first independent voter, has not missed a single election since 1951, when he went to cast his ballot for India’s first ballot at his village of Kalpathen, known as Chini village.
Since then, he has made it a point to vote, whether it is the election of the Lok Sabha, the State Assembly or even the Panchayat.
But on Wednesday, Negi, a retired teacher, participated in an event to vote by post, a facility that the Election Commission of India has decided to extend to the elderly and a few other categories to ensure maximum participation. in the elections.
This is commendable and should inspire young voters to participate in elections and strengthen our democracy. https://t.co/J4LvuNo92x
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 2, 2022
Due to health issues, the Negis family contacted me and asked me to arrange the setup at home to send an absentee ballot for the November 12 State Assembly ballot in the precinct. from Kinnaur, Abid Hussain Sadiq informed India Narrative by telephone.
To fulfill his wish, the district administration decided to turn the occasion into an event due to Negi’s status as the first voter in independent India.
In 2010, the Election Commission of India also appointed him as a brand ambassador to promote voting in India.
We gave Negi a red carpet welcome to his home and played traditional instruments to see that the grand old citizen, as well as the villagers, are more motivated to promote voting for the upcoming polls, Sadiq said.
The first general elections were held in India after independence in February 1952, but Kinnaur went to vote in October 1951 long before India. This was to ensure that the elections were not disrupted by snowfall and extreme winters.
Negi was born in July 1917 in Kalpa, Kinnaur and went to school at the age of 10, studied up to fifth standard in Kalpa. After that he went to Rampur for studies. It took three days on foot to reach Rampur, his family said.
Calling Shyam Saran Negi a legend worthy of national recognition, DC Kinnaur said his commitment to the country’s democracy is worth appreciating.
I do not think that a person of his age and state of health has voted in all the elections in his place. We are proud of him,” he said.
Elderly and disabled voters enthusiastically voted by mail across the state for the 2022 HP Vidhan Sabha elections. Here are some previews.@ECISVEEP @mangarg2002 #UTSAV #EciRespects #HPElection2022 pic.twitter.com/m20cuGWLik
CEO Himachal (@hpelection) November 3, 2022
Initially, Negi had declined the ECI’s offer to vote by mail when Sadiq visited him last month among young voters for the first time. He wanted to go to the voting booth but his failing health would have forced the family to organize postal ballots.
I have never missed any election – Parliament, State Assembly and also Panchayats in my life. Until I’m alive I’ll never fail to vote, he said
Negi first voted on October 25, 1951, in the first election in independent India. He was the first to vote. Since then, he has not missed a single election.
He last voted in the by-ballot for Mandi’s parliamentary seat in November 2022.
In 2010, Negi was also honored by India’s Chief Election Commissioner Navin Chawla, who visited his village.
It took a lot of trouble to find Negi, who lived in a small village in Kalpa. It was the time when one prepared the I-cards of voters with photo. I saw a small photo of Negi ji and started my research to find out who might be the oldest voter surviving or having voted in the first election of independent India. I was wisely assisted by the then Deputy Commissioner (Kinnaur) in Mr Sudha Devi authenticating his identity and tracing old voting records, recalls Manisha Nanda, a former Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the Himachal Pradesh.
Studied up to class IX at Rampur itself. He first worked as a ranger from 1940 to 1946. After that, he went to the education department and became a teacher at Kalpa Lower Middle School.
