Scholz heads to Beijing under pressure to take a tougher line on China

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is visiting Beijing this week on what is fast becoming a controversial trip, amid pressure both domestically and within the EU to take a tougher line against China.

Scholz is the first Western leader to visit the Asian country since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and will accompany a delegation of German business leaders.

But many have questioned his intentions behind the trip, saying he is prioritizing economic ties at a time when the EU seeks to reduce its dependence on countries like China and Russia.

Strong trade ties already exist between Beijing and Berlin, with China being its second largest export destination.

As a result, the idea of ​​decoupling from China, like what is happening with Moscow after its invasion of Ukraine, is virtually a nonstarter for many German companies, many of which are heavily invested in the country.

Pressure is mounting within Scholz’s own governing coalition, however, to deliver a tougher message to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

A new Chinese strategy is also being worked out in Berlin, which German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock says needs to be more assertive.

In an interview with Der Spiegel newspaper, she said that should be clear to Chinese leaders.

We made it clear in the coalition agreement that China is our partner on global issues and that we cannot decouple in our globalized world, but also that China is a competitor and increasingly a systemic rival, a said Baerbock.

It is crucial to get across to China now the messages that we defined together in the coalition agreement.”

Samuel Cogolati, member of the Belgian parliament – who was sanctioned last year by Beijing – questioned the timing of the trip.

“It’s wrong for two main reasons. Firstly, because it’s not about a united European front and I think if Ukraine has taught us anything, it’s that we are stronger when we, as Europeans, are united when the 27 [EU countries]speak together with the same strong voice, and clearly that won’t be the case if Scholz leaves alone just to represent his country. It’s really a shame,” Cogolati told Euronews.

“The second reason is that we have learned nothing from the past and the dependence of Germany and other European member states on Russia. I think again that we should rethink our way of seeing China. China has changed tremendously under Xi Jinping.”

Chinese policy must not be “naive”

EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton recently warned member states not to be “naive” about Chinese investment in the bloc’s critical infrastructure.

The criticism could be seen as aimed at Scholz, who last week cleared China will buy a stake at a terminal in the port of Hamburg, a crucial commercial hub for Europe.

The deal is controversial because, at a time when Germany and the EU are trying to wean themselves off Russian energy imports, it is seen as a growing dependence on Beijing.

“We should learn from past mistakes,” Cogolati said. “We saw that the dependence of European industries on Russia was actually bad for our economies and was actually bad for our jobs.

“In Europe, we should really reinvest in European-based value chains, long-term sustainable value chains. It is clear that too much dependence on China is bad for our future as than Europeans.”

According to Andrew Small, a China expert at the German Marshal Fund, the main purpose of the trip is shrouded in mystery.

“Everyone says it’s time to reduce dependencies on China. At least don’t become more dependent and involved in a Chinese economic system that is currently in this kind of mess. orthopedic wrestling environment,” he told Euronews.

“That’s the thing that still mystifies people a little bit about this trip because they haven’t given a clear message yet or really what the intent of all of this is.”

Sour relationships

A line of thought in Berlin will be to cement relations between Brussels and Beijing after relations have deteriorated in recent years.

Last year, a trade deal between the two has been suspended indefinitelyfollowing allegations of human rights abuses in China’s Xinjiang region and after sanctions were imposed on some European lawmakers.

Scholz is now traveling to China to repair the fences. But some of the German Chancellor’s allies see the trip as more in her country’s interest than the EU’s and at a time when member states believe European unity is of the utmost importance.

Paris and Berlin are also in the midst of a downturn in relations, exemplified last week by President Emmanuel Macron who snubbed a joint press conference between the two after a meeting in the French capital.

The French leader reportedly suggested a joint trip to Beijing, but that ultimately did not materialize, intensifying claims that the rift between the two European countries remains and also that the trip is not necessarily in the interests of the country. the whole of the EU.

Petit, however, said this type of decision is normal.

“In a way, it is relatively normal for European leaders to make their own bilateral visits. There is a national agenda, in addition to the European agenda. I think the question of other leaders, as we have seen at the European Council last week, is, again, what has been coordinated through a European message?” he told Euronews.

“How strong will Germany be on some of the key messages if it appears to be acting alone? the broader European agenda? And it was not a visit clearly coordinated upstream, even within its coalition, a fortiori with other European partners. It is a decision taken by the Chancellery.

As Xi just secured a historic third term as Chinese Presidentpotentially allowing him to rule for life, Scholz will likely see his journey through the prism of realpolitik by having to deal with him for the long haul.

However, there are many outstanding points of contention between the EU and China, including the situation with Taiwan and Beijing’s ambiguous position on the war in Ukraine.

Dealing with these issues over the coming months and years will likely prove more difficult for Scholz than the trade and economic decisions discussed with Xi this week.