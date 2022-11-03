Politics
PM Modi to launch Rs 10,000 crore projects at Vizag on Nov 12 – The New Indian Express
VISAKHAPATNAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to arrive in the city of destiny for a two-day visit on November 11. The next day, Modi will address a public gathering at the grounds of Andhra University College of Engineering and launch works for a slew of projects. The prime ministers’ visit comes amid the ongoing political tussle over the tri-capitals issue with Visakhapatnam proposed as the executive capital. It has been learned that the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for 14 projects, while officials have confirmed that he will kick off works on seven projects worth Rs 10,842.47 crore.
In the past few days, various organizations have taken up several programs in support of the state governments’ proposal to make Visakhapatnam the executive capital. It remains to be seen whether Prime Minister Modi will raise the issue during his visit. It can be noted that the BJP State, in principle, opposed the proposal of the three capitals and wants Amaravati to be the only capital. Party leaders extended their support and participated in the ongoing Maha Padayatra farmers from Amaravati to Arasavalli.
Time and time again, BJP state leaders have claimed that Vizag only saw development because of funds approved by the NDA-led central government. They accused the current YSRC government and the former TDP regime of doing nothing for the development of Steel City. The BJP believes that a new round of development work would cement the party in the city ahead of next year’s elections.
According to the provisional schedule, the Prime Minister will arrive at INS Dega on November 11. Arrangements are being made for his stay at INS Chola. Works for the railway redevelopment project (Rs 460 crore), modernization of the fishing port (Rs 152 crore), widening of Sheela Nagar road at Convent Junction (Rs 566 crore ), laying of GAIL pipeline from Srikakulam to Angul (Rs 2,658 crore), road extension between Ichapuram and Paralakhemundi (Rs 211 crore), ONGC land development project in Eastern Offshore (Rs 2,917 crore) and the AP section of Visakhapatnam-Raipur Pristine Economic Corridor (Rs 3,778 crore) would be launched.
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will arrive in the afternoon of November to receive the Prime Minister and participate in programs with Modi. Meanwhile, YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy along with District Collector A Mallikharjun, Municipal Police Commissioner Ch Srikant and GVMC Chief Wednesday, P Rajababu reviewed arrangements at the grounds of the College of Engineering of the AU.
Speaking to reporters, the MP said that as per the official communication received by the state government, Modi will address the public and launch projects worth more than Rs 10,000 crore. However, the prime minister’s office has yet to release the minute-by-minute schedule for his visit.
Calling Modis’ visit a government agenda, he called on the parties not to politicize the event.
Vijayasai Reddy said that the Andhra University grounds had the capacity to accommodate one million people and added that the trees would be transplanted if there was a need to remove them for safety reasons when visiting the prime ministers. On the proposed foundation stone laying for the Bhogapuram airport, the MP hinted that it might not happen as a court case is pending.
CM Jagan will host Modi at Port City
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will receive the Prime Minister and participate in the programs with him. Calling Modis’ visit a government agenda, MP Vijayasai Reddy called on parties not to politicize the event
