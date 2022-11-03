Politics
London Eye | Knives out for Rishi Sunak
It would hardly be unexpected, but the knives are starting to come out for Rishi Sunak, just days after he took office as prime minister. Not quite yet, a glimpse here, a glimmer there. But the observations are clear. That would hardly be unexpected in Westminster politics, even in these early days. And it wouldn’t be at all unexpected if the one to watch was former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Except Boris Johnson is less a knife than a sword hanging over Rishi Sunak’s head.
Boris Johnson, no one else, made that clear. He did so just after failing to garner enough support from MPs to take on Rishi Sunak in the run for prime minister, even though he publicly insisted he had stepped down. His exit lines sounded an intentional comeback: “I believe I have a lot to offer but I’m afraid it’s just not the right time. I think I’m well placed to deliver a Conservative victory in 2024. ” He has now embarked on the comeback trail in line with a plan that he no doubt sees as promising and which Rishi Sunak should no doubt see as worrying.
This new Johnson line is to launch himself into the public eye in the image of a global statesman. He will therefore now go to COP27 in Sharm-el-Sheikh in Egypt. As Prime Minister Rishi Sunak finally and awkwardly is. It was announced earlier that Rishi Sunak would go, then he announced that he wouldn’t because he would be too busy making financial policy, and then again that he would go. This latest call after learning that Boris Johnson was heading to the COP summit.
It would have been very embarrassing if Rishi Sunak was missing at the top and Boris Johnson was there. And now it will be awkward in a different way for both of them to be there. They will of course follow different protocols, but may not fall into very different profiles. Boris Johnson is sure to get some good attention at the summit.
Johnson was careful to remain vague about why he is going to the COP summit and what he would be doing there. “I was invited by the Egyptians,” he told Sky News in an interview. And he says no more. This, too, he says only reluctantly. This interview, by prior agreement no doubt, was about Ukraine, that high platform for Boris Johnson earlier on the world stage.
Ukraine
The interview was itself offered to the British public as an affirmation that Johnson remains a global statesman and that a move from such a post to that of British Prime Minister should follow at some point. He was asked if he would accept an official role in Ukraine, perhaps as an emissary. A thought that Boris Johnson rejected. Regardless of not being the prime minister, he said “there are ways I can be of help”.
He referred to a conversation “with a friend in Kyiv” and many will recall how often Boris Johnson referred to President Zelensky as a friend. He promised he would “inevitably” return to Kyiv. These are not the actions of a man in a hurry to go down in history as a former prime minister.
All of this is seriously embarrassing for Rishi Sunak, for the former prime minister to push himself into a role where the current prime minister seeks to play his appointed role on some of the biggest international issues of the day, Ukraine and the climate change summit. And Boris Johnson has carefully used the two together to perform for his British audience in Britain.
The war in Ukraine had led to higher energy bills. But this, he said, would be the time for the British people to “shake off our dependence on Russian hydrocarbons and build a safer future for themselves”. The way forward would be to “rely more on our own domestic production of renewable energy or even nuclear energy and have a totally different future.”
Johnson recalled his role as Prime Minister at the COP26 summit in Glasgow. “It’s become old-fashioned to talk about it (but) it was a fantastic planetary success, we did a lot of good for the planet.” And so in Egypt he said he would “talk a bit about how I see things and how we see things in the UK”.
That would be for a Prime Minister to do. As the Prime Minister will no doubt do. As will another who sees himself as prime minister in waiting.
London Eye is a weekly column by CNBC-TV18’s Sanjay Suri, providing insight into unusual affairs in and around London.
