Shot on Injured Ex-Pak Prime Minister Imran Khan Rally Rushes in Lahore: Report | world news





Unidentified assailants opened fire on a container truck carrying former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Wazirabad, Punjab province.

According to local reports, Khan and some leaders of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), including Senator Faisal Javed Khan, were injured in the shooting.

AFP news agency, citing local media, said Khan was shot in the foot during the rally. Khan was then picked up and taken in a car to a safe location. He was rushed to hospital where doctors said he was out of danger.

"He is in stable condition," Raoof Hasan, a senior Khan official, was quoted as saying. "It was an attempt to kill him, to assassinate him," he added.

“He is in stable condition,” Raoof Hasan, a senior Khan official, was quoted as saying. “It was an attempt to kill him, to assassinate him,” he added.

Asad Umar, a senior PTI official, told ARY News that six people were injured in the attack and two seriously injured, including local leader Ahmad Chatha.

“Khan is taken to Lahore by road. He is not critical but he was shot and injured,” Umar said, adding that Khan’s opponent could not see Pakistan transforming.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the shooting and ordered the Interior Ministry to investigate immediately. According to Dawn.com which quoted a tweet from the official Government of Pakistan Twitter account, Sharif asked Home Minister Rana Sanaullah to request an immediate report on the incident from the IGP and the Chief Secretary of Punjab.

The former prime minister, ousted from power earlier this year, led the PTI rally in the capital Islamabad to demand snap elections for the Shahbaz Sharif-led government.

