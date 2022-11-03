Politics
The United States and China must not miss a historic opportunity to save the world
US President Joe Biden meets Chinese President Xi Jinping during a virtual summit from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC on November 15, 2021.
Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images
As the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 27) approaches in Egypt, countries around the world face a stark choice between two paths.
On the path we walk now, we continue to sap the Earth of its natural and animal resources and to spit poison. Such exploitation leads to more climate change, more floods, more fires, more hunger, more disease, more forced migrations and more wars. A vicious circle leaving humanity drained and never recovering. The tragic floods in Pakistan are just a demonstration of what is to come. On this path, life only gets worse for everyone, everywhere.
Another path leads to survival and if we are as bold as the situation requires sustainable economic growth, shared prosperity and peace on a healthy planet for generations to come. Anyone who accepts the scientific facts of climate change understands that it has to be our choice.
The first path is wide, because it only requires that we keep doing what we are doing. The second path is narrow, it requires global solidarity and structural change at all levels. Such a change requires the leadership of all countries, especially the United States and China.
Both countries are the largest economies in the world, they are also the largest carbon emitters. They have the power, the knowledge and the responsibility to blaze a trail towards sustainability.
Every country has a moral duty to help repair the damage that their extractions and emissions have caused to other countries, especially poor countries, where people have received little or no benefit from the wealth generated, have contributed the least to the climate emergency we are experiencing today. face and suffer the most.
Climate action is also in the political and economic interests of both countries. Reducing carbon emissions can go hand in hand with economic development. Climate-responsible economies that invest in renewable energy will increase their wealth in a sustainable and equitable way. This will help them to remain more stable in the face of other health, migration and economic crises.
The alternative is clear. This year, China has been battered by record heat waves, droughts and deadly rains. Meanwhile, in the United States, climate change has contributed to disasters across the country, from California fires to Florida floods, resulting in dozens of deaths and tens of billions of dollars in damage. This is a small change from what awaits us if we stick to the status quo.
The United States and China can each take dramatic climate action, but they must also overcome current tensions to collaborate. Both countries have enormous human capital and scientific and manufacturing capabilities that can drive a rapid transition to renewable energy. Their efforts together are far greater than the sum of their parts.
Their shared influence will inspire other countries to elevate their climate action. Global engagement is already affected by an ongoing pandemic, debt crisis and rising energy and food prices. The United States and China must lead by example in reinvigorating their joint climate action.
Such collaboration is a major challenge. Domestic politics can make climate action difficult. Economies are still built around fossil fuels. Climate cooperation must be isolated from other issues.
Still, there are reasons for hope. More than a decade ago, U.S.-China cooperation laid the foundation for global action on climate change and paved the way for the 2015 Paris Agreement. Since then, the collaboration between the two nations has spurred progress on climate, including in 2021, when their engagement helped reinvigorate climate talks in Glasgow.
Last year, the UN General Assembly saw a welcome promise that China “will not build new coal-fired power projects overseas.” In addition, the recently passed Cut Inflation Act is a significant down payment on America’s climate commitment.
Without renewed Sino-US cooperation, the outlook for COP27 is bleak. It will become even more difficult to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius and reduce the worst impacts of climate change. The path of destruction will become wider and wider, and the path of survival will become more and more tangled with brambles.
Now is the time to restore and accelerate China-US climate collaboration. COP27 offers the two countries the opportunity to announce greater joint ambitions than they anticipated, greater commitment than they think they can afford: increased joint investment in renewable energy, more academic and scientific exchanges, more social and political collaboration, more work on agriculture and food systems, and greater engagement with countries of the South. We have to do more than we think we can do. We have to find a way.
President Xi Jinping and President Joe Biden, the leaders of these two great powers, can cooperate on climate and together chart a sustainable path for all of humanity to benefit.
They can help save the world and spur humanity towards sustained progress in a just, equitable and sustainable world.
Siddharth Chatterjee is the United Nations Resident Coordinator in China
