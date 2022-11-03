Prabowo Subianto is running for the 2024 presidential election with the blessing of President Joko Widodo





Deli.suara.com – Prabowo Subianto finally got the blessing of support from the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo to move forward in presidential election 2024. During the Indo Defense event at JiExpo Kemayoran on Wednesday (2/11/2022), President Jokowi said he supported Defense Minister Prabowo’s candidacy for the presidency. Gerindra party general secretary Ahmad Muzani admits he has often been asked which presidential candidate President Jokowi has endorsed. Considering Jokowi’s support is very important because Jokowi is the president who will still serve until October 20, 2024. “And I think Pak Jokowi’s support and support is important because the presidential election will be on February 14 and Pak Jokowi’s term will not end until October 20, 2024,” Muzani said on Wednesday (02/11/ 2022). As president, Jokowi will certainly cooperate with his cabinet aides who will continue his leadership in 2024. Gerindra sees Jokowi’s support as a natural thing as he is a democratic person and respects the opinions of all political parties. Read also :This is the reason why Iwan Bule just filled out the police summons regarding the Kanjuruhan tragedy “As president, of course, he (Jokowi) is cooperative with his aides who want to continue his leadership. So I think the president’s blessing and support for Pak Prabowo is something natural, we think so,” Muzani said. President Jokowi also said that from the beginning he supported Prabowo. He passed it on after attending the Indo Defense 2022 exhibition on Wednesday (2/11/2022). “From the beginning, why are there blessings? From the beginning, I said that I support him,” said the President of the Republic of Indonesia. “We exchange ideas about what Indonesia will be like in the future. I think it’s normal, I don’t speak often, yes, too often with the Minister of Defence,” he added. Muzani said that if it was true that Indonesian President Jokowi supported Prabowo as his presidential candidate, Gerindra would be very grateful and proud, because this support was given to the best cadres of the Gerindra party. Read also :Advance to Hylo Open 2022 quarter-finals, Rinov/Pitha reveal key to victory over French representative “While it is true that Mr. Jokowi’s support for Mr. Prabowo, of course we are grateful and proud because the support and support for the best cadres of the Gerindra Party who will advance in 2024 is very important for us. I hope that it is a significant support for all of us,” concluded Muzani.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deli.suara.com/read/2022/11/03/175636/prabowo-subianto-maju-pilpres-2024-dengan-restu-dari-presiden-joko-widodo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos